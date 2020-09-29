The Fort Calhoun football team started fast Friday evening at Boys Town with 10 first-quarter points.
Jake Seina kicked through a 28-yard field goal and Clint Dierks ran in a 16-yard touchdown for coach Adolph Shepardson' team. Both the Pioneers and their coach appeared 12 minutes into what could have been their first win of 2020.
Then the second quarter happened.
Boys Town notched 20 of its own points before halftime and earned a 33-23 win — the Cowboys' first of the season — as FCHS fell to 0-5.
“Key to the good start was just us playing good football,” Shepardson said. “We fell apart mentally in the second quarter.”
Lebron Pendles and TJ Covington (two) scored touchdowns after Boys Town fell behind 10-0, pushing the Cowboys out ahead 20-10 at the half. They added a field goal before the Pioneers responded with Dillon Dierks' 68-yard touchdown run with 3:52 left in the third quarter.
Unfortunately for Calhoun, Boys Town added a touchdown and field goal in the fourth to ice the game. The Pioneers' Tristan Fuhrman added a late touchdown run, but Boys Town earned the home win by 10 points.
“I love our kids. They are a good bunch to work with day-in and day-out,” Shepardson said afterward. “We are building our program and we just have to trust the process.”
FCHS quarterback Ty Hallberg threw for 183 yards against Boys Town, while the Dierks brothers combined for 158 rushing. Zane Schwarz caught nine passes for 101 yards, while Jayden Hunter caught six for 46.
The Pioneers host 1-4 Douglas County West on Friday. The Falcons earned their first win of the season last week against 0-5 Omaha Concordia, 42-7.
