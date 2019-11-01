Fort Calhoun didn't let their Class C1 Subdistrict 1 opener slip away Monday at Ralston High School.
The Pioneers went ahead of Omaha Brownell-Talbot 2-0, but saw themselves headed into a fifth set without an ounce of positive momentum.
Even with the stakes laid out in front of them, coach James Slie hammered the point home with a clear message during the FCHS squad's pre-fifth huddle.
“It was, 'We better fight or we're done,'” he said. “'Seniors, if you want to play tomorrow, you better step up.' And they did. They didn't want to be done yet.”
The Pioneers won the fifth set 15-6, earning a 3-2 win against the Raiders and advancing to the C1-1 final against Omaha Roncalli on Tuesday. That's where the top-seeded Pride cut Fort Calhoun's season short. They bested Slie's squad 26-24, 25-17, 25-17.
“They started off really strong giving (Roncalli) a real struggle,” the coach said. “Once they lost the first tough match, they started to lose hope and played less than their potential from there on out.”
Had the Pioneers pulled out the tight first set, Slie could have seen the C1-1 final going differently.
“Huge momentum if we could have won that first match,” he said. “Would have set the tone for the whole night.”
The loss closed Fort Calhoun's season at 14-17. Had it not won Monday, though, its record would have been 13-17.
The Pioneers earned that 25-17, 25-20, 21-25, 19-25, 15-6 victory against Brownell-Talbot. They'd led 2-0, but scrapped together a dominant fifth to outlast the Raiders.
“Shoutout to Maggie Theisen,” Slie said. “Maggie did not want to go home tonight. She played her heart out.”
The senior impressed early, notching Fort Calhoun's first kill of the match through a block. Her team led throughout the first set, doing their damage from all angles. Alivia Cullen had kills and a block, Ellie Lienemann sent a spike to the floor, senior Madyson Back had her own kill and freshman Olivia Quinlan had two aces, including one that grazed the top of the net and dropped.
“Madyson Back was a huge threat this year hitting from the right side and I thought Maggie Theisen really upped her game during the second half of the season,” Slie said.
Monday's second set went the same way as the first after FCHS setter Rianna Wells served an ace to start the scoring. Ahead 2-0, it had members of the student section asking anyone who'd listen if they had a broom.
“We let our guard down,” Slie said after Brownell-Talbot won the next two sets to force a fifth. “We stopped serve receiving and stopped running our offense.”
Thankfully, the Pioneers had plenty of players who preferred their team keep playing. McKenna Greenwell went on a serving spree before Lienemann spiked the ball to the back row so hard that the Raider there had to cover her face before she had the chance to move or make a play.
With that, Fort Calhoun led the fifth set 9-2 and — with senior Bailey Donovan serving late in the match — went on to extend their season to Tuesday and a subdistrict title match.
