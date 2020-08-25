Fort Calhoun volleyball coach James Slie was confident in his team's preparation for Thursday's Jamboree exhibition match against Plattsmouth.
“We're going into this season with six seniors who've played on varsity for four years, so there's a lot of high expectations,” he said before the home game, which doesn't count toward the Pioneers' season record. “The want is there, so it's a matter of discipline and putting it together.”
In the end, FCHS had enough discipline to come back from a 2-1 deficit and earn a 3-2 win, 25-16, 20-25, 21-25, 25-21 and 15-12.
Slie commented that seniors Alivia Cullen and McKenna Greenwell stood out with their play. Cullen, in particular, dominated in the front row, stepping up and competing against Plattsmouth standout Savanna Berger at the net.
The Pioneers' middle was particularly impressive in helping her team overtake the Blue Devils during a come-from-behind fourth set. After a kill by freshman Reagan Wells cut Plattsmouth's lead to 19-15, Cullen won overpowered her opposition at the center of the net to pull within three.
The senior eventually evened the set at 21 with a kill before teammate Rianna Wells pushed the ball over the net for a 24-21 advantage that led to the four-point win that setup the deciding fifth. In that race to 15, Fort Calhoun took a 7-6 lead on Olivia Quinlan's kill and never looked back.
Before the match, Slie said he wanted to make sure one detail stood out during the final dress rehearsal before Thursday's 7 p.m. season opener at Arlington.
“I want to make sure they're playing as a team,” the coach said. “They're playing as seven, not one.”
It took a team effort to come from behind to beat the Blue Devils last Thursday night.
