Fort Calhoun junior Jacob Rupp dominated Monday's Ashland-Greenwood XC Invitational at the Carol Joy Holling Camp.
The Pioneer finished 42 seconds ahead of second-place Ryan McArdle of Douglas County West, helping the FCHS boys finish atop the team standings with 29 points. Coach Kyle McMahon's girls' squad, meanwhile, took third behind the first-place Falcons and second-place Ashland.
Rupp clocked in at 17:12.7, while sophomore teammate Lance Olberding was fourth in 18:26.9. John McKennan was seventh in 18:59.7, and Johnathan Schwarte were 17th and 23rd, respectively.
On the girls' side, the Pioneers' Bria Bench took third in 21:09.3 — just 9 seconds behind first-place Jaiden Tweton of Ashland. Dala Drowne was fifth in 22:24.7 and Tessa Skelton was 11th in 23:10.3.
Rowan Roehr added a 26th-place finish.
Fort Calhoun also dominated Monday's junior high races with top-5 finishes. Travis Skelton, Chase Premer and Michael Maxon took 1-2-3 in the boys' 2,000-meter race, while Maelie Nelson (first) and Kaylee taylor (third) finished atop the girls' standings.
