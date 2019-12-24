If the 1-3-1 defense wasn't going to get the Fort Calhoun boys basketball team Friday night, the 3-point shooting would've.
The Class B No. 7 Wahoo Warriors excelled at both, frustrating the Pioneers with their zone and knocking down 12 long-range shots on offense in an 81-42 road win. Coach Kevin Scheef's team improved to 5-0 with the victory, while coach TJ O'Connor's fell to 3-3 in defeat.
“We turned it over early and (the Warriors) just feast on turnovers,” the FCHS coach said. “We just dug ourselves a hole early, and then they've got so many shooters that we found ourselves kind of chasing the rest of the game.”
Wahoo jumped out to a 26-12 lead through one quarter, and built to a 22-point advantage during the first 3:30 of the second, as the Pioneers spun their wheels trying to establish themselves against the Warriors' 1-3-1 zone.
“Instead of attacking it, it was kind of like we were out there just trying to survive,” O'Connor said. “And when you do that, the opposite happens.”
Still, a well-timed timeout led to, arguably, Fort Calhoun's best stretch of the game. Down 36-14, it outscored Wahoo 9-2 during the last 4:30 before halftime. The Pioneers' leading scorer on the night, Grant Halford, had two of his 12 points during that stretch, while Brant Hilzendeger had three and Owen Newbold hit the first of his three 3-pointers on the night.
Carsen Schwarz's layup pulled Fort Calhoun back within 15 as it trailed 38-23 going into the intermission.
From there, though, the Warriors outscored the Pioneers 43-19, leveling a tough blow to the home team with high expectations for the 2019-20 season.
“I think you can always learn from it,” O'Connor said afterward. “It's all about your perception. It's about what you do with it.”
The coach has identified a few things he'd like to work on.
“We really need to grow in our mental toughness, we do,” O'Connor said. “When things are going well for us, we're pretty tough. When things don't go well, we have a tendency to kind of start to gripe or moan — do some of those things.”
The coach said it'll be a team effort from coaches on down to turn Friday's 39-point victory into a positive.
“I think we'll get there,” O'Connor said. “It's a long process and we've just got to grow.”
