The Fort Calhoun boys basketball team attacked the middle of Tekamah-Herman's zone defense Thursday, notching layup after layup with precision passing and easy finishes at the rim.
The Pioneers jumped out to a 45-17 halftime lead and won on the road, 71-38.
Zane Schwarz tied for the FCHS team lead with18 points, adding 10 rebounds and 10 assists for a rare prep triple-double. His brother, Carsen Schwarz, scored eight points and also contributed his fair share of assists to open teammates next to the basket.
“I really like when people look in my eyes because, usually, wherever my eyes are looking, that's where I don't throw the ball,” Carsen said. “It helps with post players that are ready for it in practice and what-not.”
Hilzendeger led those Pioneer post players with 18 points, while senior Grant Halford notched 14.
The 33-point win was Fort Calhoun's fourth straight. Three of those four foes scored just 38 points in defeat.
“These last couple of games we've all been playing really well together,” Carsen said. “If we keep it up, we're going to have a good February and, hopefully, March.”
Pioneers rout Mustangs, too
Twenty-four hours after topping Tekamah-Herman by 33 on the road, the Pioneers bested Raymond Central by 34 at home.
FCHS outscored the Mustangs 67-33 Friday, improving to 14-7 this season. Zane Schwarz scored a game-high 16 points, while Tyler Strauss and Carsen Schwarz had 12 apiece.
Coach TJ O'Connor's squad led 21-5 after one period and won each quarter from there on after. It plays its regular season finale Friday at North Bend Central.
