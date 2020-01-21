The Fort Calhoun boys basketball team fell to 1-4 against teams with winning records Saturday, dropping a 67-34 game at Class C2 No. 2 Yutan.
The Pioneers struggled offensively, scoring just 10 first-half points against the 11-1 Chieftains.
Kaden Therkildsen led coach TJ O'Connor's squad with nine points in defeat, while Brant Hilzendeger and Carsen Schwarz notched eight apiece.
Yutan's 6-foot-7 senior, Colby Tichota, finished with a game-high 18 points.
The Pioneers went into their showdown with Yutan coming off of a decisive 61-32 home win against Weeping Water.
Zane Schwarz led all scorers with 17 points, while Grant Halford finished with 14 after scoring 12 in the first half alone. Therkildsen and Hilzendeger added 10 points each as well.
Fort Calhoun led throughout against Weeping Water, jumping out to a 17-8 lead after one quarter. That lead jumped up to 32-17 at halftime before a 25-3 third period all but ended the non-conference ballgame.
The Pioneers are 7-6 overall and will host Omaha Brownell-Talbot tonight at 7:30.
