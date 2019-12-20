Down one at Plattsmouth on Tuesday, the Fort Calhoun boys basketball needed to win the fourth period.
Sophomore Zane Schwarz knocked down two 3-pointers and the Pioneers did it, 16-10, earning a 47-42 victory. Coach TJ O'Connor's team upped its record to 3-2, while the Blue Devils fell to 1-4.
Schwarz led all scorers with 16 points, including 12 during the second half. Kaden Therkildsen added 11 points and Brant Hilzendeger had 10.
Fort Calhoun led after both the first and second periods, but fell behind when Plattsmouth outscored it 13-7 during the third.
Next, the Pioneers host Wahoo on Friday night. The girls' varsity basketball game against the Warriors begins at 6 p.m. before the boys follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.