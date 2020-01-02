The Fort Calhoun boys basketball team's last game before the holiday break was a disappointing loss to Wahoo.
“We were all pretty ready for the next game,” Pioneers junior Brant Hilzendeger said. “Ready to go, fired up.”
FCHS' first game after the break was Saturday's 57-53 win over Elmwood-Murdock during the first round of the Logan View Holiday Tournament. Coach TJ O'Connor's squad improved to 4-3 on the season, while the Knights fell to 1-6.
“I thought we had a good game, altogether,” Hilzendeger said. “How we played together — we played as a team.”
The Pioneers fell behind 6-2 early, but went on their own 15-2 run to claim control of the game. Carsen Schwarz notched back-to-back buckets to start the streak, while Hilzendeger scored on a putback and a long-range shot to continue it. Harrison Schmitt's basket put O'Connor's team ahead 17-8 and they never trailed again.
Hilzendeger finished with a team-high 16 points, while Zane Schwarz had 14 and Carsen Schwarz had 11.
Elmwood-Murdock stayed in the game with its efforts in the lane — via Noah Willey and Tyler Marlatt — but the Knights couldn't catch the Pioneers, who also made their mark inside while only knocking down two 3s.
“I think we do a really good job getting into the lane,” Hilzendeger said. “Zane and Carsen do a really good job getting in and then dishing out. Overall, we're strong in the paint.”
Elmwood-Murdock outscored Fort Calhoun 13-8 during the fourth period, but the end result never really appeared in doubt as the Pioneers kept a two-possession advantage throughout. They were then set to face the host Logan View Raiders in Monday's tournament title game, which they won. Results for that contest will be in Friday's Washington County Enterprise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.