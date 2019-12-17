Brothers Zane and Carsen Schwarz combined for 28 points Friday, but their Fort Calhoun boys basketball team still fell to Douglas County West 59-51.
The home loss dropped the Pioneers to 2-2 through four games, while the Falcons improved to 3-0 with the win.
Zane Schwarz had 15 points, while Carsen Schwarz had 13, but Fort Calhoun struggled from beyond the 3-point line. Brant Hilzendeger added nine points in defeat.
DC West, meanwhile, was led by Kyle Marick's 17 points. The Falcons trailed 14-11 after one period, but outscored the Pioneers in every quarter the rest of the way.
Fort Calhoun next plays 7:30 p.m. tonight at Plattsmouth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.