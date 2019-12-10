After a scoreless season opener, Fort Calhoun senior boys basketball player Kaden Therkildsen went off Saturday afternoon.
The deadeye was 6-for-8 from the 3-point line and finished with 20 points as the Pioneers bounced back from a loss to Platteview with a dominant, 67-19 showing at home against Syracuse. They are 1-1 this season.
Therkildsen was one of 11 FCHS players to score in new coach TJ O'Connor's first win with the Pioneers. Sophomore Zane Schwarz added 11, while Brant Hilzendeger and Carsen Schwarz added seven points each.
Syracuse, meanwhile, was held to one point under Therkildsen's total. The Pioneers gave up just seven points during the first period, four during the second, seven during the third and one during the fourth against the Rockets.
The win certainly had to feel good for Fort Calhoun, which lost its season opener just two days earlier. Platteview put away its own home debut with a 14-5 fourth period, earning a 48-36 win against visiting Fort Calhoun.
The Pioneers led 13-9 after one period, and trailed by just three going into the fourth of coach O'Connor's debut, but fell to 0-1 with a 9-for-18 free throw shot night.
Carsen Schwarz had a team-high 14 points for FCHS, but the Trojans' Connor Millikan dominated with 27. The Platteview guard made 12 of his 13 foul shots.
Hilzendeger and Zane Schwarz added 10 and eight points in defeat, respectively.
