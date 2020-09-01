Fort Calhoun Community Schools plans to keep parents and the community informed of how COVID-19 is impacting the district.
Supt. Jerry Green told the Board of Education during a special meeting Aug. 24 he plans to report the number of positive cases of students and staff each Friday.
“I think to be transparent to the public (we need to) let people know how it's impacting us here at school, in terms of absences, whether it be staff or students,” he said. “It's simple numbers.”
The numbers, Green said, come from the tracking of absences of students and staff, whether they are absent due to COVID or because they are just sick.
“We track that. We've tracked that from before,” he said. “As administrators, in both buildings, we're keeping track from every student that walks out our door why and whether they are quarantined or have to be quarantined or are showing symptoms and waiting for test results.”
The numbers, Green said, would “paint a broad picture” and be from across the district. It would not include a breakdown by grade level.
“I think you're being transparent and you've been transparent this whole time and it continues that transparency,” board member Amanda Schrum said. “This is what the school is doing, this is what the administration is doing, this is where we're sitting at. It's there, the facts, the numbers. You're being transparent.”
Green said the idea to report the impact came from the Three Rivers Public Health Department.
