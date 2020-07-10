Fort Calhoun Community Schools (FCCS) Supt. Jerry Green said the district is planning to start the school year with students in class as scheduled Aug. 20.
But with the coronavirus pandemic presenting ever-changing situations and circumstances, there are still several details regarding day-to-day school operations to consider. A first draft on the district's reopening plan will be discussed at the Board of Education meeting Monday.
"There some non-negotiables," Green said, regarding what will be discussed as part of the first draft. "We're going to take temperatures, we're going to sanitize hands, we're going to stress the importance of social distancing, those kinds of things."
FCCS sent a message via email out to parents last week regarding what's currently planned for the upcoming school year. The email stated that current safety precautions include but aren't limited to temperature screening, social distancing, sanitizing, extra cleaning and safety measures based on Directed Health Measures and guidelines from Three Rivers Public Health District.
"We haven't put pencil to paper just yet, but the idea is that we will have a procedure that happens district wide as kids enter the building taking temperatures,” he said. “As kids exchange classrooms, sanitizing hands, wiping down desks, things like that."
The finer details of day-to-day operations are still being worked on, Green said, though social distancing is the biggest precaution the district wants to follow. Other precautions are still being discussed by FCCS officials.
The district posted a survey on its website for parents to fill out, which included questions about masks, concerns and what education plan parents would prefer if everyone couldn't come back into the school.
"It had about five questions on it, gathering some data that will help us better prepare our plan," Green said. "Overall comfort bringing everybody back. If we weren't able to bring everybody back would (parents) prefer a 50/50 plan or all remote."
According to answers available on the survey, if it's not possible for all students to return to 100 percent in person, the district may consider a 50/50 plan with alternating schedule where only 50 percent of students in the building at a time, or a remote plan where all students learn from home.
In regard to masks, the survey provided four answers for parents to select including: their student will wear a mask; their student is willing to wear a mask but parents are unsure if they will follow rules; their student will not wear a mask; and their student would not attend school if masks are required.
Green said the district's mask policy is still undetermined, though they're encouraged in situations where social distancing isn't possible.
"As you walk down the hallways through a passing period, that's a situation where we're going to highly encourage masks to be worn," he said. "If you can get into a classroom and social distance, people are seated at their desks, then you can probably take your mask off. It just depends on the situation throughout the day."
Though full plans, including finer day-to-day policies, will be set by the school year's start, Green said FCCS doesn't have a set date for when they will be released since circumstances are so fluid.
"A lot of unknowns … We got another five to six weeks before school starts, and a lot can change in that amount of time," he said. "At the end of the day, we have to do what's best for our kids, our community and our staff."
