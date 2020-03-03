In relation to its mental health curriculum initiative, Fort Calhoun Community Schools is set to host a conference about "Raising Kids in the 21st Century" on March 16.
The conference, which will cover topics such as mental health, vaping, distracted driving and cyberbullying, will be held at Fort Calhoun High School from 5:30 to 8:45 p.m. Featuring several outside organizations and speakers, the free conference is open to any parent in the Washington County area.
"We're making it available for parents the best we can by providing daycare and a supper for the night," Supt. Don Johnson said. "I just think any parent in Washington County, Omaha area that we can reach should show up because it's going to be a cool, cool night."
Arbor Family Counseling, Boys Town Hotline, The Kim Foundation, Memorial Community Hospital and Health System, Nebraska State Patrol, Three Rivers Public Health and several more organizations will have an open house at the conference, offering information and tips to parents.
In addition to the open house, longer breakout sessions will feature speakers from the aforementioned organizations as well as Nebraska Medicine, School Security Services and others offering in-depth tips and strategies parents can use when discussing online safety, vaping, distracted driving, sexual health, suicide prevention and anxiety.
"We're putting these folks right in front of parents and hopefully they'll see there's a ton of resources in Omaha, Washington County that your family should be taking advantage of," Johnson said. He added that many students do not seek help for mental health, so it is important for parents to learn what they can look for and how to talk with their children.
"It gives them a toolbox, so if they do see their kid has anxiety — in Fort Calhoun, anxiety was the number one thing out there when we did our surveys," he said. "There's a ton of anxiety out there these days, kids trying to make decisions about colleges, not to mention just dealing with all the social media."
Some organizations and speakers discussing online safety, bullying and anxiety include Smart Gen Society, Gina Hansen from School Security Services and Maureen O'Donnell from Arbor Family Counseling.
Johnson said he hopes the conference becomes an annual event as he knows Special Education Director Ashley Dougherty, School Psychologist Miranda Adams and school staff are passionate about the district's mental health initiative.
"Raising kids is a continuous process it turns out," Johnson said. "How do we help parents buckle up and raise kids in a world that's a whole lot different from distracted driving to dealing with vaping, dealing with mental health issues … We just thought this was a good way to get out there. It really falls in line with what we've been doing."
Any parent in the Washington County area who is interested in attending the conference can sign up in three ways: Visit fortcalhounschools.org and click on "latest news" then "register"; visit https://forms.gle/ky2dGNNtUMBxzFmr7; or call 402-468-5591.
