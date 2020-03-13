In a letter posted on the district website on Friday afternoon and sent via email to parents and those associated with Fort Calhoun Community Schools (FCCS), Supt. Don Johnson said the school district will be closed from March 13 to 22 as a precaution for COVID-19, the disease also referred to as novel coronavirus.
"With guidance from local medical and health department experts, we feel it is in the best interest of our students and staff to close Fort Calhoun Community Schools from March 13 to March 22," Johnson said in the letter. "This issue has been an extremely difficult decision that we didn't take lightly. There are literally thousands of issue we factored in and continue to discuss."
The closure means no school, practices, meetings, weight room, contests and any other activities associated with FCCS will occur, the letter stated. The closure also applies to Little Blossoms before- and after-school program.
Johnson said the district will continue to communicate on a regular basis with updates as best it can.
"We will continue to discuss our plans moving forward, immediately focusing on the week of March 23. We will communicate that decision late next week," Johnson said. "Thank you for your continued support of Fort Calhoun Schools. We will do our best to support our students, staff, and community through this unprecedented time."
