Tentative dates are set to interview candidates for Fort Calhoun Community School's next superintendent.
The district's current superintendent, Don Johnson, announced last month his retirement effective at the end of the school year. Also last month, the FCCS School Board hired the Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB) to perform superintendent search services for the district.
Though Feb. 12 and 13 were selected as tentative dates for interviews, the district still has several more steps before selecting interview candidates. Steps include receiving and reviewing applications and getting input from stakeholder groups such as community members, students, teachers and other district staff.
Shari Becker, the director of the NASB search service, discussed the search and interview process with school board members during a work session Monday. Becker and the school board will have another work session next month, which is currently scheduled for Jan. 10. Becker will also visit with stakeholder groups that day to gain insight on what those groups want in a superintendent.
Staff members such as bus drivers, secretaries or maintenance staff will meet with Becker as a stakeholder group. She said she will also schedule different times to meet with a small group of high school students, a small group of teachers and community members.
"Honestly, we normally have a handful (of community members)," Becker said to board members. "This is not a huge thing, mostly because you don't have a crisis going on right now at your school. You have some important things and some challenges, certainly, but if there isn't something that is tearing your district apart, we just don't usually get a whole lot of people to that community visit."
Becker said NASB also usually meets with members of school district's administrative staff. But since FCCS administration members are expected to apply for the superintendent position, that would be unlikely to happen. Besides Johnson, FCCS administration currently includes high school Principal Jerry Green, Assistant Principal and Athletics Director Nick Wemhoff and Elementary Principal Drew Wagner.
Johnson is likely to recommend people for the small group of high school students and the small group of elementary and high school teachers.
"It's delicate because (at the high school), you have someone that's applying that's hired 8 percent of the teachers, same at the elementary," said board president Jon Genoways.
Becker said stakeholder groups' comments, along with board members input, are helpful when NASB screens applicants. Stakeholder comments will relate to what is wanted in a candidate's strengths, achievements, background training and leadership style. Comments could also relate to how a candidate should respond to critical issues FCCS faces.
"Sometimes we screen people and people say they're an introvert, and maybe you're looking for somebody who's going out in the community whereas other districts are looking for somebody to do the budget," Becker said.
She said surveys, to be provided by FCCS through NASB, can also be completed by stakeholders. Those surveys, once provided, would need to be completed by around Jan. 15.
"Anybody can do that," Becker said. "I always tell the groups if they'd like to submit a survey they can do that because maybe they weren't comfortable sharing in front of the group, and maybe there's something they forget to say...Those don't get shared with anybody unless the board would like for things to be shared."
FCCS board members have already provided confidential comments to NASB about what they'd like to see in a superintendent. Those comments have been compiled by NASB into a generalized candidate profile.
Becker said board member comments discussed similar topics from keeping the district budget sound, keeping option-enrollment's impact on the district in mind, working with district staff and being involved in district building projects.
Board members are currently using the candidate profile to narrow down interview questions from a 15-page packet provided by NASB. Board members can also create questions specific to the district.
"When we pick out interview questions, (the profile) will be the thing that will be at the forefront," Becker said.
The deadline for applicants to apply for the position will be about a week after the Jan. 10 work session and Becker's meeting with stakeholder groups. Becker will then present every applicant that applied to the board during a special meeting, which is currently scheduled for Jan. 30. Interviews will then occur in February.
"I think you'll have some quality people," Becker told board members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.