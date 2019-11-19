FCCS technology updates
Paul Wilson has seen great support form Fort Calhoun Community Schools (FCCS) administration and the school board in regard to technology.
"The district really wants to support that financially and whatever they need to do to support the teachers and kids," the district's director of technology told the school board Nov. 11.
Multiple changes to wireless accessibility, devices and alert-systems have occurred over the last few months, Wilson said.
He said the district has updated nearly all of its wireless access points over the last few months. He said the access points, which are seen as white boxes connected to the ceiling in and around school buildings, have been updated to support more devices at one time.
"You imagine a classroom where you have student devices, phone on there, the teacher has multiple devices," Wilson said. "Even at the elementary, there can be 60 devices on one access point."
He said the new access points can support hundreds of devices at a time as opposed to only 15 to 30.
Wilson also said staff and students are adjusting and learning how to use their new Google Chromebooks well. The district began a three-year lease for the Chromebooks this year, transitioning from Apple devices.
"They're pretty comfortable with them now. The kids are comfortable with them, but now its time to train what's the next level," he said. "What can we use them for other than just your basic stuff?"
Sixth grade through senior students are one-to-one with Chromebooks. Wilson also said K-5 grade has updated iPads due to moving iPads from the upper grade levels down.
Wilson also updated the school board on a new school alert system. FCCS previously used Blackboard Connect through Powerschool to alert parents on events and closures, such as for snow days.
"We did not realize this summer, not just us but statewide, Powerschool updated," Wilson said. "That broke the connection to Blackboard Connect."
The district started using School Messenger through Powerschool this week since Blackboard could not fix the issue until January or February, Wilson said, which is right in the snow day season.
Wilson said School Messenger will allow the district to have the most up-to-date parent contact information and for parents to choose how they will be contacted.
"Parents will be able to login to the student's account, see their kids, there's going to be an added link 'School Messenger' and they can click what they want," Wilson said. "Do they want text, or do they want the voice or do they want the voice, text and email? They can make sure the newest information is in there."
FCCS continues mental health curriculum activities
Elementary Principal Drew Wagner said that Stacey Lichtenberg from the Fremont Crisis Center visited the school Oct. 17. He said she presented on anti-bullying and how to be kind to others.
"We continue to push that. Dr. Johnson has pushed the mental health curriculum, and that's all intertwining together to get our kids in the right state of mind," Wagner said.
FCCS administration and School Resource Officer Greg Byelick are working on implementing CrisisGo, a safety software platform, which will allow teachers to use their phones to check protocol, get information and know where to go in case of an emergency, such as an active shooter situation.
Arbor Family is also presenting to district staff this month on how to identify and work with students dealing with mental health issues such as anxiety and depression.
Parent teacher conferences, book fair well attended
High school Principal Jerry Green said the school had 59 percent attendance at its parent teacher conferences last month. He said that's lower than what the school has seen recently, but near percentages in the 60s the school has seen in several of the past few years.
Wagner said the elementary had a 98.6 percent attendance rate. He also said the school's book fair had its most sales to date.
"Close to over $8,000 in sales," he said. "Another great way the community supports a lot of things we're doing there."
Elementary to start 4-6 grade literacy intervention program
Wagner said the elementary is looking at adding a literacy intervention program for fourth through sixth grade students. Kindergarten through third grade already has a literacy intervention program.
"We're finding we're going to need more support for fourth through sixth grade," Wagner said. "I've been in touch with Dr. Johnson, and we're doing more research on best practices to see what's out there."
He said the school is looking at McGraw-Hill's corrective reading program, and that many other districts in the state use the program. The school plans to start using the program after winter break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.