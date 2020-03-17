Board approves administrative, teaching contracts
The Fort Calhoun Community Schools (FCCS) School Board approved a contract for Jerry Green to become the district's superintendent starting July 1. Green, the current high school principal, was offered the position in February.
The board also approved contracts for Nick Wemhoff, currently the athletics director and assistant principal, to become the next Fort Calhoun High School principal, and for Andrew Christensen, currently a P.E. teacher and head football coach, to become the next athletics director and assistant principal.
T.J. O'Connor, the Fort Calhoun High School boys basketball coach, was also offered a contract for a science teaching position at the school. O'Connor is currently teaching at Arlington Public Schools.
School website being updated, preschool tuition increase
Board member Mike Conrad, a member of the board's finance and technology committee, said the committee discussed raising preschool tuition from $130 a month to $140 a month.
Conrad also said FCCS is updating its website for look and usability. The cost to update the website is $5,500. He also said the finance and technology committee recommends replacing "the guts" of the district's security camera system to allow for more control and the ability to service the system without additional cost to the district.
First year FCHS teachers attend mental health training
Green said first year teachers recently attended a youth mental health first aid training. The training is related to the district's mental health initiative.
Green said teachers had previously attended a similar training in past years.
"In talking with (first year teachers) on their return, they said it was good," he said.
Elementary HAL program receives donation
Fort Calhoun Elementary Principal Drew Wagner said the school's High Ability Learner's program received a $2,500 donation from the Nourse family in the name of Chad Nourse. Wagner said Chad Nourse coded in a professional capacity.
"He wanted to make sure he put that money back into the kids and the school," Wagner said.
Wagner said the school plans to allocate donation dollars this year toward a drone coding program.
He also said teachers from the school met with Julie Ashton from the Washington County museum on Thursday. Wagner said the school is interested in coordinating more with the museum, which could include field trips.
