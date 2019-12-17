FCCS to co-op baseball with Cornerstone Christian School
The Fort Calhoun Community Schools (FCCS) School Board approved entering into a baseball co-op for the 2020-2021 school year with Cornerstone Christian School in Bellevue.
The co-op will allow students from Cornerstone Christian to play baseball at FCCS. Supt. Don Johnson said Cornerstone Christian is a growing school that has been looking to co-op with schools to provide athletic opportunities for students. Students who attend the school have played baseball for the Fort Calhoun Legion team.
Players would be required to provide their own transportation to Fort Calhoun. An additional baseball coach would also be provided through Cornerstone Christian. The coach would be subject to FCCS personnel policies.
The co-op would need to be re-approved on a yearly basis.
Media center to be updated
Board member Mike Conrad, a member of the finance committee, said FCCS Technology Coordinator Paul Wilson presented a plan to the committee to update the high school media lab.
The conversion would take some new furniture and other technology equipment. Conrad said the committee gave administration a "go ahead" on the development of the new center and money for the conversion is in the FCCS depreciation fund.
Conrad also said the finance committee discussed some concerns with the Pioneer Learning Center (PLC). He said there are some cracks in the wall and flooring in the PLC's kitchen and some gap issues on all doors on the east side of the building. A structural engineer is going to study the issues, Conrad said.
The ramp in front of the PLC is also settling, Conrad said, and needs to be replaced. He said the committee agreed to getting prices and replacing the ramp this summer.
Flashing light added to 15th and Lincoln streets crosswalk
Board member Kelli Shaner, a member of the E&A and Technology committee, said the committee discussed remedies for crosswalk traffic at 15th and Lincoln streets near Fort Calhoun High School.
An 8-year-old girl received minor injuries following an accident in October where she ran into the side of a car driving past the crosswalk.
Shaner said a flashing light has been added at the corner of the crosswalk. She said it seems to be working as an extra caution for drivers to stop for the crosswalk, and she has seen School Resource Officer Greg Byelick monitoring the crosswalk.
More than 800 items collected for Catholic church food pantry
High School Principal Jerry Green said the school's FBLA club collected more than 800 items for the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church food pantry.
Green said a contest was held among high school classes to see who could collect the most items. The senior and freshman classes won and will receive a prize for their efforts.
Elementary hosts mental health support presentations
Elementary Principal Drew Wagner said Stacey Lichtenberg from the Fremont Crisis Center gave students a presentation on anti-bullying and how to get along with others on Nov. 26.
"That's a skill we've been really focusing on," Wagner said. "It's always nice to have that support from Stacey."
Wagner also said Arbor Family Counseling gave a presentation to elementary staff about how to identify and work with students that seem anxious or stressed.
"Again one of those mental health support components," he said. "It was a good presentation."
