The Fort Calhoun Board of Education approved its budget, property tax request and property tax levy at its regular meeting Sep. 9.
The school board approved Fort Calhoun Community School's (FCCS) 2019-20 general fund budget at $10.66 million with the property tax request set at $4.172 million. The property tax levy for the fund is 95 cents per $100 of valuation, the same as last year.
FCCS's special building fund was approved at $966,728 with the tax request set at $439,193. The property tax levy for the fund is 10 cents per $100 of valuation, the same as last year.
The district's bond fund was approved at $826,708, with the property tax request set at $856,426. The levy is 19.5 cents per $100 of valuation. The levy was 22.05 cents per $100 of valuation last year.
FCCS's qualified capital purpose fund was approved at $180,000 with the tax request set at $173,481. The levy is 3.95 cents per $100 of valuation. The levy was 4.4 cents per $100 of valuation last year.
The total 2019-20 operating budget approved between the four funds is $12.634 million, a one percent decrease from last year. The general, bond and capital purpose funds combined are nearly $500,000 less than last year.
The special building fund increased by more than $300,000 compared to last year. FCCS is in the beginning stages of its elementary building expansion project.
The total tax request for 2019-20 is $5.641 million compared to $5.392 last year. The total tax levy between the four funds for 2019-20 is $1.2845 per $100 of valuation, a three cent decrease from last year. A house valued at $200,000 will pay $2,569.
