A student recorded a video in a technology skills class at Fort Calhoun Jr/Sr High School that gained attention and debate on Facebook.
The 14-second clip shows a game called "Punch Donald," showing President Donald Trump being hit in the head with a boxing glove.
The video has since gained attention on social media, with individuals questioning the nature of the clip being shown in class.
The school district released a statement Sept. 4 explaining the intention of showing the game:
"A teacher was instructing students on cyberbullying and was providing several examples of types of cyberbullying. A student attending the class filmed one specific example," the statement reads.
"This video was later posted to social media. This video is getting portrayed in social media channels as a political statement made by the teacher and our school district, when in fact it was provided as an example of cyberbullying. Fort Calhoun Community Schools does not endorse or promote any political statement or candidate. We stand behind our mission to foster learning in an inspiring and caring environment, provide opportunities for all students to be successful, instill the attributes of respect and responsibility among staff and students alike, and present students with the tools to succeed in life."
Supt. Jerry Green said it was "too bad" the video was taken out of context.
"It was a teacher showing an example of what bullying is, and showing that even the president can get bullied," he said. "It took a face of its own and it was blown out of proportion."
