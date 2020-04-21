A virtual crowning isn’t the usual way to acknowledge a king, queen, princess and prince, but it provided a way for Fort Calhoun High School juniors and seniors to still experience prom in a school year cut short due to COVID-19.
Principal Jerry Green said once Gov. Pete Ricketts directed schools to close statewide until May 31 to prevent the spread of the disease, he and the school’s post-prom committee knew they wanted to find a plan B.
“We decided that we were going to go ahead, and as we normally would, we would vote for prom king and queen and prince and princess,” he said. “Even though we weren’t in school, that was already set up electronically. That was an easy to push out to students to collect that information.”
Then on April 6, Green said social studies teacher Karli Johnson, who helps with post-prom, post-prom committee members and parents Jen Lienemann and Angie Hurt joined him and 75 students for a Zoom meeting to crown prom royalty and draw for post-prom prizes.
Grant Hansen and Kennedy Bradburn were named prom king and queen, and Harrison Schmitt and Ellie Lienemann were named prince and princess.
“That would probably be about half of them between the two classes,” Green said of the number of students who joined the video meeting. “We had a lot of them there, they cheered on the winners, and the prize winners. We made our announcements and told them our plan for stuff. It was kind of a neat deal.”
Green said post-prom prizes included eight “super prizes” for seniors, which included 40-inch TVs, Apple Airpods and Beats headphones. Prizes also included 33 “door prizes,” which included gift cards provided by the Longhorn, that could go to juniors or seniors.
“Also, every junior and senior received a gift card, they also received a post-prom T-shirt and blanket,” Green said. “Everybody got something.”
In the two days following the Zoom meeting, Green said students picked up their prizes when they came during scheduled times to clean out their lockers, and a picture was taken of the prom king, queen, princess and princess.
“As I talked to the conference principals, and I talked to others, some (schools) are just cancelling prom. It’s just done,” Green said. “Others have tried to do a little bit of something … I know some are still holding out hope maybe they could do it in later months. We just felt like we needed to have something done for the kids, get them recognized.”
