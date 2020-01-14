A preliminary list of questions the Fort Calhoun Community Schools (FCCS) School Board will ask potential superintendent candidates was whittled down during a work session meeting Friday night as the schedule of events for interview days became clearer.
A total of nine people have applied for the position that will be open following the retirement of current Supt. Don Johnson at the end of the school year, said Shari Becker, the director of the Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB) superintendent search services. FCCS hired NASB in November to perform the district's superintendent search.
Up to six candidates could be selected to interview between Feb. 12 and 13. All applicants will be presented to the board Jan. 30, and board members will then select who to interview.
On the day of the interviews, the candidates will meet with different stakeholder groups and go on district and community tours individually before being interviewed by the school board. The process will be the same for all candidates including those that are applying from within FCCS.
"My opinion is every candidate should go through each step, so it's an equal and fair opportunity to them, whether internal or external," board member Mike Conrad said.
Candidates selected for interviews will spend a few hours within the district on the day they are interviewed. They will complete a district facility tour with Johnson, visit with teachers and other district staff and complete a community tour with a couple of Fort Calhoun residents before interviewing with the school board.
Possible community members who could lead candidates on a community tour are being identified by the school board. Teachers that will meet with candidates will be chosen by Johnson, Becker said.
Board president Jon Genoways expressed some concern about teachers meeting with internal candidates who might have hired them at the high school or elementary. But Becker said it is important for all candidates to go through the same process.
"It's good to offer them that opportunity," she said. "Now, we have had some internal candidates say, 'I don't really want to do the community tour.' That's one thing. But you're going to again have the opportunity to have staff, the community members who are invited to be part of the process to talk to those candidates in a different light than they maybe have before."
People who meet with candidates the day of interviews will be able to make written comments, which will be shared with the board, Becker said. She said people who meet with the candidates will be encouraged to ask the same questions to each person.
The teachers that will be selected by Johnson are those teachers who expressed interest in being part of the process during a stakeholder meeting Becker held before meeting with the school board on Friday. Aside from teachers, Becker also met with several other stakeholder groups throughout the day which included other district staff, students and community members.
"We are going to compile that information," Becker said. "We will get all of that information to you, so that you can read it … We don't edit that information, we don't have any way to know the online information who said it, or the in-person today. I don't know who any of the people who spoke are."
She said numerous online surveys about what people would like to see in a superintendent have been completed — up to 20 pages worth of comments — and she expects more will be complete. The survey is available until Friday.
The school board spent a large portion of its work session discussing possible interview questions for candidates to answer. A total of 15 to 20 questions will be selected, and they fall under categories such as the school board, community, district climate, school policy, student achievement and vision for the district.
As board members identified questions they thought were important, Becker noted questions which also seemed related to comments made by stakeholders throughout the day.
Becker noted that people discussed the district's work with technology and that people are concerned with the superintendent working to ensure the achievement and success of all students. Becker also noted that board members could have candidates complete a short presentation or written response about how they will transition into the district.
"After some of the feedback today, transitioning into the district sounds like a topic that people are thinking about," Becker told board members.
