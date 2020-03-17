Fort Calhoun Community Schools will be closed indefinitely, Supt. Don Johnson said Tuesday afternoon. The district previously announced on Friday that it would be closed this week.
In a letter posted on the district website on Friday afternoon and sent to parents, Johnson said the closure means no school, practices, meetings, weight room, contests and any other activities associated with FCCS will occur. The closure also applies to Little Blossoms before- and after-school program, the letter stated.
"This issue has been an extremely difficult decision that we didn't take lightly. There are literally thousands of issue we factored in and continue to discuss," Johnson said in the letter.
On Monday, the district posted a notice on its website that a special board meeting will occur tomorrow at 7 p.m. at the high school. The special meeting will discuss the board's actions related to COVID-19, the notice stated.
The Enterprise will update this story as more information becomes available.
