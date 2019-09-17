Elementary building update, new high school ovens purchased
Fort Calhoun Community Schools (FCCS) Supt. Don Johnson said during a regular school board meeting on Sep. 9 that the district is keeping in touch with BCDM Architects and Boyd Jones about the elementary building expansion project.
The district met with representatives from both companies on Wednesday to see initial construction plan drawings for the expansion that will include four new classrooms.
Johnson also said the district purchased new ovens for the high school kitchen. He said the school's hot lunch program has been doing well financially, carrying a large positive balance.
"Our ladies do an outstanding job," Johnson said. "Part of that is your only allowed to carry so much budget there (per state law). If you're carrying more than that, you need to act, you need to update your kitchen."
He said the ovens weren't replaced when the new kitchen was constructed at the high school a few years ago.
District working on safety plan with new SRO
Johnson said FCCS is working with its new School Resource Office (SRO) Greg Byelick to develop an updated safety plan.
Part of that plan, Johnson said, would be implementing CrisisGo, a safety software platform, which will allow teachers to use their phones to check protocol, get information and know where to go in case of an emergency, such as an active shooter situation.
Positive behavior program implemented at elementary
A new behavior program aimed at promoting positive behaviors has been implemented at the elementary school.
Called Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS), the program is intended to recognize students for displaying positive behaviors and give adults in the building a consistent vocabulary for students to recognize when positive and negative behaviors are being addressed.
During the school board meeting, School Psychologist Miranda Adams gave a presentation about what the program is right now and where it will go in the future.
She said a PBIS committee made of Adams, teachers, other school staff and a volunteer parent advocate met over the summer and attended a training session to develop the program.
Special Education Director Ashley Dougherty, also on the PBIS committee, said FCCS was complimented for being the only district at the training session with a parent advocate.
The committee identified four behavior categories all students should display: Safety, bravery, respectfulness and responsibility.
Adams said a whole-school assembly was held at the start of school to discuss the categories and specific behaviors associated with them such as keeping hands to oneself, standing up for others and leading by example.
"The feedback I got from teachers was that they thought (the assembly) was great because things change from year to year, so we might have a new rule on the playground that year, so we can address that with all the kids at one time," Adams said.
The categories and behavior examples are posted around the elementary, Adams said, and occasional reminders of PBIS expectations will occur throughout the year.
Adams said the next steps for the program involve creating a system to keep track of strengths and weaknesses, such as where certain behaviors happen and when.
"I always say we want data to show that what we're doing is working and that we're doing the right thing," she said. "We're kind of in that initial phase of implementing PBIS, so it's going to continue to grow over the next few years."
New community building discussed
The school board discussed what FCCS would want included in a new community building.
The district and the City of Fort Calhoun signed a memorandum of understanding last month for a cost-shared planning study exploring how the city and school district would share the space of a new community building. The study does not require either entity to commit to construction.
Some suggestions supported by one or more board members included a gym area, possible space for the preschool, a walking area and classroom space which could be used by the school or for general public educational activities.
The school board also discussed where a new building would stand. Board President Jon Genoways said it could be constructed where the current building is or be connected to the elementary school. Either location could require changes to outdoor recreation space, such as the playground or ball field near the elementary.
Members from the board and city officials will meet in October to discuss how the city would like to use the building.
