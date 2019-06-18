Construction manager retained for elementary project
The Fort Calhoun Community Schools (FCCS) Board of Education has retained Boyd Jones Construction as construction manager for the district's upcoming elementary building expansion.
Supt. Don Johnson said two other companies inquired about the proposed construction that includes four new classrooms and a bathroom, but Boyd Jones was the only company that submitted a bid. The bid was for just under $2 million.
Fort Calhoun resident Josh Daly again encouraged school officials, after first doing so in April, to have a construction schedule that allows for quality control.
Johnson said the next steps are to finish architect renderings of proposed construction and then set a construction schedule.
Two high school teachers hired
FCCS hired two new teachers for the 2019-20 school year.
Joseph Yun will teach social studies classes at the high school, while Sara Gross will teach English.
Yun is a first-year teacher. He recently moved to the area after completing his master's in education degree.
"Sharp, sharp kid," Principal Jerry Green said. "He's going to be green coming out, but he seems like the kid that's going to go … the top side, to me, is pretty high."
Gross recently finished her fourth year of teaching, all at Omaha Public Schools' Monroe Middle School.
Green said he heard positive things about Gross from Monroe personnel.
"They said she's fantastic," he said. "They said, 'You will not be disappointed."
ACT test scores up
ACT test scores are up compared to the previous two years, Green said. The average of scores this year was 21.25. In 2018, the average was 19.92 and, in 2017, 20.28. State mandated ACT testing for all juniors began in 2017. Previous averages were figured from seniors who chose to take the test.
"We remained pretty steady, but we had a good year this year," Green said. "I don't accredit that too much to what we're doing here in school because we've been doing the same thing. That has helped us, but each year is an individual group of kids."
Elementary principal reflects on positive changes
Elementary Principal Drew Wagner said the new student drop-off and pick-up changes were successful.
In August, the Fort Calhoun City Council voted to make Monroe Street a one-way street during drop-off and pick-up times at the school and approved no parking signs to be placed along the south side of Monroe Street, north of the ball field.
"It went well overall, and we'll tackle it again next year," Wagner said. "We've got to retrain and new families coming in. We'll be having to right personnel out there to keep everyone safe."
Wagner also said the fifth and sixth grade human growth and health development class started in October was productive. The class was taught by a representative from the Three Rivers Public Health Department.
"That was something I was a little bit nervous about, but how we approached it and how we know our community, I thought we did a nice job with it,” he said.
On-site mental health program to end, other resources offered
FCCS will no longer offer on-site services from Arbor Family Counseling starting the 2019-20 school year. The program, which had a mental health professional come to the high school one day a week, was introduced in 2018-19.
"We felt like the money we were spending, we weren't getting enough kids utilizing that," Johnson said.
Arbor Family services will still be offered to students and faculty for free if they travel to the organization’s physical location in Omaha. New mental health resources, however, will be offered on school grounds.
School psychologist Miranda Adams will provide group counseling.
"As we do our surveys at the end of the year, looking at where kids are at with anxiety, depression and that type of thing, trying to set up some groups," Johnson said.
The district will also partner with Omaha's Region 6 Behavioral Healthcare for students who are unable to use Arbor Family's off-site services.
