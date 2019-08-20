Budget, revenue expected to increase
Fort Calhoun Community Schools (FCCS) could expect to see increases in its budget and revenue for the 2019-20 school year, Supt. Don Johnson said.
According to finance board notes provided at the meeting, the items driving the budget increase are: new staff, $191,366; change in classified pay schedules and new hires above base wages, $56,615; pay increases as staff gains experience, $43,675; increase in health insurance premiums, $76,867; an estimated increase of 3 percent for all positions, $144,445.
Funding for the elementary building project, about $200,000, also adds to the budget.
The district expects an increase of about $405,000 if property valuation estimates for Washington County hold true and from an increase in state aid. According to the Nebraska Department of Education, FCCS is set to receive $230,898 more in state aid this year compared to last year when the district received just under $3.8 million.
More complete numbers are expected to be provided at a second meeting this month on Friday.
"The reason we'll have that second meeting is because we do not get verification of property valuation until the 20th, and that gives us time to react," Johnson said.
Money moved to depreciation fund
The school board approved the movement of just over $1 million dollars from its budgetary funds into its depreciation fund.
Depreciation funds are used by entities to set aside money for future improvements or replacements of materials and property. Funds can be transferred to a depreciation fund from general, building or other funds.
The district moved $303,826 for general replacement of materials and property, $600,000 for the elementary building project, $13,649 to reimburse the fund for an ATV purchased, $22,000 to allow for a business lab computer replacement next year and $80,000 for track repairs.
School board accepts track repair bid, fuel bids
The school board accepted a bid not to exceed $80,000 from Pro Track and Tennis of Bennington to repair and upgrade the high school track.
The track has some cracks in it, which Pro Track will remove and replace before adding another layer of surface over what's already there. The work comes with a five year warranty.
Johnson said if repairs aren't done now, the district may have to construct an entirely new track earlier than planned, which could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. The track had a full replacement around 10 years ago, Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Nick Wemhoff said.
The board also accepted bids from Calhoun Oil and Taylor Oil for diesel and gasoline used for school purposes in the 2019-20 school year.
Calhoun Oil will provide diesel for 3 cents off the pump price. Taylor Oil will provide gasoline for 3 cents off the pump price.
Payment made to businesses for roof noise work
The school board approved payment of $21,240 to Boyd Jones Construction Inc. and $14,610 to BVH Architecture for work the businesses did to reduce ceiling noise the high school has been having over the past several months.
"We had Boyd Jones out, they've done quite a few different things to get rid of this roaring, herd of buffalo sound that we were having over the top of our building in that roof situation," Johnson said. "It's helped considerably, we still have some noise."
Johnson said the businesses tried many solutions to eliminate the noise from reinforcing beams, insulation and even having a sound specialist visit the school. But the noise is still there, even if reduced considerably.
Board member Amanda Schrum said she would have liked to see them fix the problem completely before payment.
Johnson said the businesses had requested payment, and future litigation was possible if no payment was made.
"If we were to go into possible litigation, we'd be spending that and more," Johnson said. "I'd love to have a better solution, but it is what it is."
New teacher hired, para salary changes
FCCS will welcome Molly Burbach as a part-time K-2 music teacher and part-time elementary para-educator for the 2019-20 school year.
The school board also approved an increase of $1 per hour in para-educator wages for the 2019-20 school year. Paras will earn $11.25 as a base rate and can earn up to $15.75 per hour.
"Hopefully we can retain folks, that's the really big part," Johnson said. "We lost some really good people."
FCCS, PE teacher recognized by American Heart Association representative
Jill Wooster of the American Heart Association recognized elementary PE teacher Tessa Rutledge and FCCS for its success in promoting the organization's heart healthy programs.
Wooster presented Rutledge and the district with certificates.
Wooster works with school districts on the American Heart Association's Kids Heart Challenge, formerly known as Jumprope for Heart.
"I've been working with (Rutledge) for seven years," Wooster said. "She's one of the best that I work with. I have 30 counties of schools that I work with, and I use her as an example when I talk to newbies sometimes. She's just a pleasure to work with."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.