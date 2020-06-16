As work continues on the classroom additions and a new gym for Fort Calhoun Elementary School, the Fort Calhoun Community Schools Board of Education discussed during its June 8 meeting if the new gym would be used by community sports teams if the community building they currently use for practice is no longer available to use in the future.
Board members discussed what type of flooring should be installed in the gym. If the flooring was wood, board president Jon Genoways said he would be concerned about damage to the floor if the gym was ultimately used by community sports teams, such as for baseball. Genoways said he was surprised that more flooring types, such as multipurpose types, weren't presented as options.
"My experience is that I've seen dozens of all-purpose floors that in my head I thought we'd be able to see," he said, adding he envisions a future where the community building would be closed due to code issues as the building continues to age.
Board member Mike Conrad said he wouldn't be in favor of activities like baseballs being thrown in the new gym since it would require more upkeep.
Board member Amanda Schrum said other sports may need a place to practice if the community building is no longer able to be used at a future date.
"It's not just baseball, it's softball, all the local community sports, they all need a community building," she said.
The board had previously explored a joint project with the City of Fort Calhoun to construct a new community building for recreational and educational space last fall. Those plans have been on hold, and in the meantime FCCS moved forward with constructing a new gym onto the elementary. The new elementary gym's primary purpose would be for P.E. and recess for elementary students rather than the joint community building purpose.
Genoways and board member Mike Bonacci said they'd like to see other types of flooring options. Supt. Don Johnson said he would reach out to see about other flooring options, but a decision would need to be made soon.
"If the experts say (wood is) the best we got, than it is," Genoways said. "I'm personally saying I'm shocked because I know there's other types of flooring that's available … I just want to hear that before I check it off the list."
Genoways said a facility for community teams to practice may still be needed in the future if the community building is no longer able to be used.
