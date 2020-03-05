Eighteen Arlington FBLA members attended the Midland Business Competition on Tuesday. They were welcomed to the university by former Arlington FBLA member Nick Schreck, who is now a professor at Midland University. Students also heard from keynote speaker Sid Dillon Jr. on what he has learned about business.
Students chose two events from a total of 12 to compete against students from the 15 schools in attendance. Arlington FBLA took first-place honors in three of those events.
Students finishing in first place were awarded a $23,000 scholarship to Midland University. This scholarship is renewable for four years.
Mary Helms finished first in Business Communications, a written objective test that covers all aspects of business writing. Jaidyn Spoon finished first in Job Interview. Spoon made the final round after advancing from preliminaries.
Jacob Kozak, Madison Brennfoerder and Emily Lingenfelter finished first in Business Ethics. They presented on the ethical issues of photo manipulation in journalism.
Other top five finishers included Ethan McGee, third place in Introduction to Business; Josh Hoppe, fifth place in Introduction to Business; and Gabbi Anzalone, fifth place in Introduction to Financial Math. Mackenzie O'Flaherty finished third, Dillon Kim fourth and Bailey Taylor fifth in Introduction to FBLA.
Arlington FBLA attended Midland Business Day to prepare for the upcoming State Leadership Conference, which will be held March 30-April 1 in Kearney.
