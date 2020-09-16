WHFB.jpg
West Harrison's Alex Rachow (15) closes in on the Audubon quarterback in District 8 action on Sept. 11 in Mondamin.

 photo: Matt Gengler

Fast start sends Wheelers past Hawkeyes

Audubon proved why they are considered one of the top 8-man teams in the state, as they scored on their first seven possessions of the first half and picked up a 57-9 win over West Harrison in District 8 play on Sept. 11 in Mondamin.

“We knew going in they were a very good team, and they executed their game play by playing mistake free,” stated Hawkeyes Head Coach Andrew Stevenson. “We were able to get some of our younger players some varsity time in the second half, and they battled the entire night.”

Sage Evans (5.5 tackles) and Walker Rife (4.5 tackles) led the Hawkeyes’ defense.

Alex Ranchow finished with two pass receptions, with Jacob Barry and Aaron Peterson adding one pass reception apiece.  Sage Evans scored the Hawkeyes’ touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“This district is going to challenge you every week,” Stevenson concluded. “But our guys are fighters, and they don’t back away.  We have another tough one this week, plus we’re taking steps in the right direction.  I like where this team is going.”

Up Next: West Harrison (1-2) will be at Coon Rapids-Bayard on Friday evening as District 8 action continues.

FB: 9-11-2020 @ Mondamin

Team                 1              2            3            4            T

Audubon            29            22            6          0            57

Wst. Hrsn            0            0            0            9            9

West Harrison 1-2  Audubon 3-0.

Team Stats            WH            Aud

Passing Yds            16-125            7-69

Rushing Yds            30-122            21-222

Total Yds            46-247            28-291

WH Hawkeyes Stats

Rushing Att-Yds: Mason King 5-31 (6.2 avg.); Gabe Gilgen 3-7 (2.3 avg.); Grant Gilgen 9-42 (4.7 avg.); Alex Ranchow 3-7 (2.3 avg.); Mason McIntosh 3-(-12) (-4.0 avg.); Walker Rife 4-36 (9.0 avg.); Colton Dickman 1-6 (6.0 avg.); Sage Evans 2-5 (2.5 avg., 1 TD);

Passings Comp-Att-Yds: Mason King 4-4, 77-yds, 0 TD, 0 INTs; Grant Gilgen 5-12, 48-yds, 0 TD, 2 INTs.

Receiving-Yds (TDs): Aaron Peterson 1-13; Jacob Barry 1-9; Alex Ranchow 2-20; Mason McIntosh 2-54; Walker Rife 3-29.

Tackles: Sage Evans 5.5; Walker Rife 4.5; Alex Ranchow 3.0; Grant Gilgen 2.5; Jacob Barry 2.0; Gabe Gilgen 1.5; Brady Melby 1.5; Aaron Peterson 1.5; King 1; Brecken Pavlik 1; Eli Aguiar 0.5; Nelson Clark 0.5.

Kickoffs: Mason McIntosh 1-20 (20.0 avg.).

Kickoff Returns: None.

Punts: None.

Punt Returns: None.

Interceptions: None.

Fumble Recoveries: None.

