Fourth quarter sends Tigers past Bulldogs
Woodbine scored on their final three possessions to pull away from Boyer Valley, 50-28, in District 8 action on Sept. 4 in Woodbine.
Defensively, the Tigers shut down a potent Bulldogs rushing attack, limiting Boyer Valley to minus-eight yards rushing. Cameron Kline finished with two interceptions, while Paul Freund also had one interception. Caleb Wakehouse, Cameron Kline and Cory Bantam finished with four tackles apiece, while Dylan Hoefer added seven.
“Our defense has been our calling card in the first two games this season, and they played well once again,” stated Tigers Coach Dustin Crook. “We made some slight adjustments at halftime, and did a better job of pressuring their quarterback.”
Layne Pryor scored three of his four touchdowns in the fourth quarter, as he finished the night with 153-yards rushing. Wakehouse and Pryor both hauled in touchdown receptions.
“We gave up three long fourth down conversions in the first half,” Crook concluded. “But once we settled in, we outscored them 44-8. Our defense stayed after them the entire night.”
Up Next: Woodbine (2-0) will be at Ar-We-Va this Friday evening at District 8 action continues at Westside.
FB: 9-4-2020 @ Woodbine
Team 1 2 3 4 T
Byr. Valley 6 14 8 0 28
Woodbine 6 14 8 22 50
Woodbine 2-0. Boyer Valley 1-1.
Team Stats Wb BV
Passing Yds 22-179 28-220
Rushing Yds 48-241 21-(-8)
Total Yds 70-420 49-212
Woodbine Tigers Stats
Rushing Att-Yds: Caleb Wakehouse 1-(-6) (-6.0 avg.); Cameron Kline 4-19 (4.8 avg.); Cory Bantam 19-75 (3.3 avg., 1 TD); Layne Pryor 24-153 (6.4 avg., 4 TDs).
Passings Comp-Att-Yds: Cory Bantam 15-22, 179-yds, 2 TD, 0 INTs.
Receptions-Yds (TDs): Caleb Wakehouse 9-99 (1 TD); Cameron Kline 2-17; Paul Freund 1-11; Layne Pryor 3-52 (1 TD).
Tackles: Layne Pryor 11.0; Dylan Hoefer 7.0; Caleb Wakehouse 4.0; Cameron Kline 4.0; Cory Bantam 4.0; Paul Freund 2.5; Peyton McDonald 1.5; Kael Smith 1.0; Gavin Kelley 1.0; Nathan Wright 1.0; Colton Walsh 0.5; Myles Barnum 0.5;
Kickoffs: Caleb Wakehouse 8-347 (43.4 avg.)
Kickoff Returns: Caleb Wakehouse 4-73.
Punts: None.
Punt Returns: None.
Fumble Recoveries: None.
Interceptions: Cameron Kline 2; Paul Freund 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.