Tigers knock out Knights
Woodbine used a fast start to take care of Hartington-Newcastle (Neb.), 50-8, in the Tigers’ Homecoming victory on Sept. 18 in Woodbine.
“We had a great first half, and that has been the key for us,” stated Head Coach Dustin Crook. “We were able to work on some different plays on both sides of the ball, and get some younger kids some Friday night experience.”
The Tigers’ coaching staff didn’t know until late Wednesday afternoon who the Homecoming opponent would be, as Exira/EHK was on the original schedule, but was diagnosed with Covid, and was held out of competition.
Cory Bantam threw for 134 yards and four touchdown passes, with Caleb Wakehouse hauling in two touchdown grabs. Dylan Hoefer and Layne Pryor also had scoring receptions.
Defensively, Dylan Hoefer finished with nine tackles and a fumble recovery.
“It was a fun way to cap Homecoming week in front of the home fans,” stated Crook. “We’ve made great progress over the first half of the season, and we are at the point we felt we could be. The challenges get tougher this week, and I believe this team is up to it.”
Up Next: Woodbine (4-0) will host Coon Rapids-Bayard at Henry Boone Field in Woodbine this Friday night.
FB: 9-18-2020 @ Woodbine
Team 1 2 3 4 T
Hrt-Nwcstle 0 0 0 8 8
Woodbine 22 22 6 0 50
Woodbine 4-0; Hartington-Newcastle 1-1.
Team Stats Wb H-N
Passing Yds 17-142 12-68
Rushing Yds 15-233 35-61
Total Yds 32-375 47-139
Woodbine Tigers Stats
Rushing Att-Yds: Caleb Wakehouse 2-0 (0.0 yds, 1 TD); Cameron Kline 2-19 (9.5 avg.,); Cory Bantam 2-13 (6.5 avg.) Layne Pryor 8-199 (24.9 avg., 2 TD); Landon Fitchhorn 1-2 (2.0 avg.).
Passing Comp-Att-Yds: Cameron Klein 1-4, 8 yds, 0 TD, 0 INT; Cory Bantam 9-13, 134 yds, 4 TD, 0 INT.
Receptions-Yds (TDs): Caleb Wakehouse 3-51 (2 TDs); Paul Freund 1-13; Layne Pryor 4-55 (1 TD); Nathan Wright 1-8; Dylan Hoefer 1-15 (1 TD).
Tackles: Dylan Hoefer 9.0; Layne Pryor 6.5; Cory Bantam 4.0; Paul Freund 3.5; Colton Walsh 2.5; Cameron Kline 2.5; Caleb Wakehouse 2.0; Kael Smith 1.5; Nathan Colwell 1.0; Sloan Smith 1.0; Myles Barnum 1.0; Landon Fitchhorn 0.5; Cody Brunow 0.5; Gavin Kelley 0.5.
Kickoffs: Caleb Wakehouse 7-345 (42.3 avg.).
Kickoff Returns: Colton Walsh 1-11.
Punts: Cameron Kline 1-30 (30.0 avg.).
Punt Returns: Caleb Wakehouse 2-35
Fumble Recoveries: Dylan Hoefer 1.
Interceptions: Cameron Kline 1; Cory Bantam 1.
