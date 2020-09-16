Tigers pull away from Rockets
Woodbine broke away from a close battle to post a 76-46 win at Ar-We-Va in 8-Man, District 8 play on Sept. 11 in Westside.
“We made some adjustments in the first half, and were able to pull away,” stated Tigers Head Coach Dustin Crook. “Ar-We-Va is a scrappy team, but I credit our offensive line, as we physically wore them down.”
Woodbine scored on their final nine possessions of the game. Cory Bantam and Cameron Kline both threw two touchdown passes apiece, while Paul Freund finished with three receptions for 100 yards and two touchdown passes. Layne Pryor accounted for seven touchdowns on the night including three rushing, two receiving, one touchdown pass, and one fumble recovery for a score.
“I was pleased with the way we bounced back from a shaky start,” stated Crook. “We knew we’d be in for a battle, but our guys responded.”
Defensively, Pryor led the way with 16 tackles, while Cory Bantam (six tackles) and Dylan Hoefer (5.5 tackles) led a solid team effort. Woodbine’s 3-0 start is their best start since 2005.
Up Next: Woodbine (3-0) will host Exira/EHK this Friday for their Homecoming game at Henry Boone Field in Woodbine.
FB: 9-11-2020 @ Westside
Team 1 2 3 4 T
Woodbine 12 28 24 12 76
Ar-We-Va 12 0 22 12 46
Woodbine 3-0. Ar-We-Va 0-3
Team Stats Wb AWV
Passing Yds 24-367 23-108
Rushing Yds 36-124 35-121
Total Yds 60-491 58-229
Woodbine Tigers Stats
Rushing Att-Yds: Caleb Wakehouse 1-1 (1.0 avg.); Cameron Kline 5-1 (0.2 avg.); Cory Bantam 13-8 (0.6 avg., 2 TDs); Layne Pryor 16-116 (7.3 avg., 3 TDs); Cody Brunow 1-(-2) (2.0 avg.).
Passings Comp-Att-Yds: Cory Bantam 11-21, 232 yds, 2 TDs, 1 Int; Cameron Kline 2-2, 104 yds, 2 TDs, 0 Int; Layne Pryor 1-1, 31 yds, 1 TD, 0 INT.
Receptions-Yds (TDs): Caleb Wakehouse 4-80 (1 TD); Paul Freund 3-100 (2 TDs); Layne Pryor 7-187 (2 TDs).
Tackles: Pryor 16; Bantam 6; Dylan Hoefer 5.5; Freund 4; Nathan Colwell 3; Colton Walsh 2; Kline 1.5; Gavin Kelley 1.5; Sloan Smith 1.5; Nathan Wright 1.5; Wakehouse 1; Bernie Nelson 1; Cody Brunow 1; Kael Smith 1;Myles Barnum 1; Landon Fitchhorn 1; Kail Brown 0.5; Jacob Allen 0.5; Tanner Brooks 0.5;
Kickoffs: Caleb Wakehouse 12-437 (36.4 avg.).
Kickoff Returns: Caleb Wakehouse 2-7; Kline 2-27.
Punts: None.
Punt Returns: Kline 2-34.
Fumble Recoveries: Pryor 1 (30-yd return for TD); Payton McDonald 1.
Interceptions: None.
