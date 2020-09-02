Defense carries Tigers past Hawkeyes
By Matt Gengler
Woodbine’s defense forced three first quarter turnovers, and the Tigers cashed in. Woodbine built an early three-score lead and didn’t look back in a 64-20 season-opening win over West Harrison at the King Complex on Aug. 28 in Mondamin.
“It was a great effort to start the year,” stated Tigers’ Head Coach Dustin Crook. “We had some new guys step in and fill some vacated spots, and they did very well, especially at the line of scrimmage.”
The Tigers’ defense had a fourth down stop, a blocked punt and a fumble recovery in the first quarter, and Woodbine scored touchdowns on all three short-field possessions to build the early lead. Woodbine padded their lead by scoring on their first three possessions of the third quarter to ice the game away. They finished the night with six quarterback sacks, 14 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, an interception, a safety, and a blocked punt.
Woodbine’s Cory Bantam threw for 67-yards, and Cameron Kline added another 43-yards. Paul Freund, Layne Pryor, Kael Smith and Dylan Hoefer all caught touchdown passes.
“Defensively, we were able to shake the rust off and our defense set up our offense in great field position a majority of the night,” Crook concluded. “Now we see what we have and we move forward.”
A young West Harrison squad stood toe-to-toe with the Tigers. Gabe Gilgen had a78-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the first quarter. Walker Rife led the Hawkeyes’ defense with 10.5 tackles.
“I was pleased the way our guys stood up against a sizeable foe,” added Hawkeyes Head Coach Andrew Stephensen. “We had our backs against the wall a majority of the first half, but our guys continued to battle. We have to improve upon our ball security so we can give our offense a chance.”
Up Next: West Harrison (0-1) will be at Glidden-Ralston on Friday for their first road contest of the season. Woodbine (1-0) will open up the home season on Friday as they host Boyer Valley.
FB: 8-28-2020 @ Mondamin
Team 1 2 3 4 T
Woodbine 24 12 22 8 64
Wst. Hrsn 8 6 0 6 20
Woodbine: (1-0) West Harrison: (0-1)
Team Stats Wb WH
Passing Yds 16-110 14-50
Rushing Yds 33-307 36-116
Total Yds 49-417 50-166
Woodbine Tigers Stats
Rushing Att-Yds: Bernie Nelson 3-4 (1.3 avg.); Cameron Kline 4-29 (7.4 avg.); Cory Bantam 12-85 (7.1 avg., 1 TD); Layne Pryor 14-189 (13.5 avg., 4 TDs).
Passings Comp-Att-Yds: Cameron Kline 2-3, 43 yds, 1 TD, 0 INT; Cory Bantam 6-13, 67 yds, 3 TD, 2 INTs.
Receptions-Yds (TDs): Caleb Wakehouse 1-6; Bernie Nelson 1-2; Carter Wiggins 1-32; Paul Freund 2-18 (1 TD); Layne Pryor 1-10 (1 TD); Kael Smith 1-11 (1 TD); Dylan Hoefer 1-31 (1 TD).
Tackles: Pryor 12.5; Bantam 6.5; Dylan Hoefer 4.5; Wakehouse 3.0; Landon Fitchorn 3.0; Gavin Kelley 3.0; Myles Barnum 2.0; Nathan Wright 1.5; Garret Kelley 1.0; Kline 1.0; Peyton McDonald 1.0; Nelson 0.5; Fruend 0.5; Cody Walsh 0.5; Colton Walsh 0.5; Tanner Brooks 0.5; Kael Smith 0.5;
Interceptions: Cameron Kline 1.
Kickoffs: Caleb Wakehouse 4-470 (47.0 avg.)
Kickoff Returns: Caleb Wakehouse 1-15; Bernie Nelson 1-7; Cameron Kline 1-6.
Punts: Cory Bantam 1-51 (51.0 avg.).
Punt Returns: Caleb Wakehouse 1-16.
Fumble Recoveries: Pryor 1; McDonald 1.
Interceptions: Kline 1.
WH Hawkeyes Stats
Rushing Att-Yds: Gabe Gilgen 5-55 (11.0 avg., 1 TD); Grant Gilgen 18-48 (2.7 avg.); Alex Rachow 4-(-4) (-4.0 avg.); Mason McIntosh 4-(-5) (-5.0 avg.); Walker Rife 4-20 (5.0 avg.); Braedon Weldon 1-2 (2.0 avg.).
Passings Comp-Att-Yds: Grant Gilgen 4-13, 33 yds, 1 TD, 1 INT; Mason McIntosh 1-1, 17 yds, 0 TD, 0 INT.
Receiving-Yds (TDs): Gabe Gilgen 3-34 (1 TD); Jacob Barry 1-17; Alex Rachow 1-(-1).
Tackles: Walker Rife 10.5; Gabe Gilgen 6.5; Sage Evans 4.5; Mason King 3.0; Grant Gilgen 3.0; Brady Melby 2.5; Alex Rachow 2.5; Mason McIntosh 2.0; Brecken Pavlik 2.0; Eli Aguiar 0.5;
Kickoffs: Mason McIntosh 5-171 (34.2 avg.)
Kickoff Returns: Gabe Gilgen 3-124 (78-yd TD); Walker Rife 3-43.
Punts: Grant Gilgen 2-30 (15.0 avg.); Mason McIntosh 3-94 (31.3 avg.).
Punt Returns: None.
Interceptions: King 1; Grnt. Gilgen 1.
Fumble Recoveries: Gb. Gilgen 1; Brady Melby 1; Alex Rachow 1; Eli Aguiar 1.
