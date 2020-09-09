Mistakes cost Big Reds in loss to Vikings
By Matt Gengler
sports@missourivalleytimes.com
Missouri Valley made improvements from the first week, but self-inflicted mistakes by the young Big Reds continue to hurt. Missouri Valley played well for one half, but came up short in a 39-6 setback to AHSTW in the Sept. 4 home opener.
The Big Reds’ Alex Murray scampered in for a 39-yard touchdown burst in the first quarter to pull within one score. But untimely holding penalties and turnovers continue to haunt the Big Reds’ offense.
“We’re taking strides in the right directions, and I’ve seen tremendous growth over the first two games against some solid opponents,” Big Reds Head Coach Rick Barker stated. “We just have to clean up the little things that will keep us in the game longer, and I know this group can battle with anyone.”
Murray led the Big Reds’ offense with 65-yards and one touchdown. Eric McIlnay (57-yards) and Drake Anderson (50-yards) had solid offensive nights.
Defensively, Cole Lange led the Big Reds with 10.5 tackles, with Grant Meade and Anderson pitching in six tackles apiece.
Up Next: Missouri Valley (0-2) will open Class 1A, District 9 play this week when they battle OABCIG on Friday night in Ida Grove.
FB: 9-4-2020 @ Missouri Valley
Team 1 2 3 4 T
AHSTW 12 7 7 13 39
Mo. Valley 6 0 0 0 6
Mo. Valley 0-2 AHSTW 1-1
Team Stats MV AHSTW
Passing Yds 9-43 34-154
Rushing Yds 42-204 20-204
Total Yds 51-247 54-358
MV Big Reds Stats
Rushing Att-Yds: Alex Murray 7-65 (9.3 avg., 1 TD); Drake Anderson 16-50 (3.1 avg.); Eric McIlnay 15-57 (3.8 avg.); Cole Lange 4-32 (8.0 avg.).
Passing Comp-Att-Yds: Drake Anderson 6-9, 43-yds, 0 TD, 1 INT.
Receptions-Yds (TDs): Alex Murray 1-5; Grant Meade 2-7; Cole Lange 3-31.
Tackles: Cole Lange 10.5; Grant Meade 6.0; Drake Anderson 6.0; Ed Madrid 4.5; Fred Veatch 4.0; Connor Murray 3.5; Eric McIlnay 3.5; Jace Coenen 2.0; Gage Clausen 1.5; Sean Callaghan 1.0; Ben Hansen 1.0; Alex Murray 1.0; Alexis Manzo 1.0; Aidan Zappia 1.0;
Kickoffs: Cole Lange 2-95 (47.5 avg.)
Kickoff Returns: Alex Murray 1-1; Sean Callaghan 1-23; Fred Veatch 2-20.
Punts: Cole Staska 2-77 (38.6 avg.)
Punt Returns: None
Interceptions: None.
Fumble Recoveries: None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.