Second half sends Crusaders past Hawkeyes
West Harrison saw the type of effort it takes to compete with top-tier teams, but too many second half miscues sent Coon Rapids-Bayard to a 44-8 win over the Hawkeyes on Sept. 18 in Coon Rapids.
“Our defense played its best game of the season,” stated Hawkeyes Head Coach Andrew Stevenson. “We held our own, but it comes down to execution. We have a couple mistakes, and it goes from a tight game to being down by three scores.”
WH’s Gabe Gilgen returned the second half kickoff for a 79-yard touchdown, knotting the game up. But a pair of Hawkeye turnovers, and Coon Rapids-Bayard recovered an onside kick, converting it to a score, and West Harrison faced an uphill climb for the remainder of the night.
“We have been in all of our games, we just need to find a way to eliminate the opponents’ big play,” Stevenson concluded. “We’re through the gauntlet of our schedule, and we know we can compete in our remaining game. It all starts this week, and our guys will be ready.”
Up Next: West Harrison (1-3) will host Exira/EHK this Friday at the King Complex for their annual Homecoming game.
FB: 9-18-2020 @ Coon Rapids
Team 1 2 3 4 T
Wst. Hrsn 0 0 8 0 8
Cn. Rpds-Byrd 0 8 29 7 44
West Harrison 1-3; Coon Rapids-Bayard 4-0.
Team Stats WH CR-B
Passing Yds 28-85 8-83
Rushing Yds 30-57 41-232
Total Yds 58-142 49-315
WH Hawkeyes Stats
Rushing Att-Yds: Gabe Gilgen 6-20 (3.3 avg.); Grant Gilgen 19-23 (1.2 avg.); Walker Rife 5-14 (2.8 avg.).
Passing Comp-Att-Yds: Grant Gilgen 9-28, 85-yds, 0 TD, 3 INTs.
Receiving-Yds (TDs): Gabe Gilgen 2-15; Walker Rife 7-70.
Tackles: Walker Rife 10.0; Sage Evans 9.5; Grant Gilgen 5.0; Mason King 4.0; Alex Rachow 3.5; Gabe Gilgen 3.5; Brecken Pavlik 3.0; Brady Melby 3.0; Colton Dickman 2.0; Keenan Riddle 2.0; Aaron Peterson 0.5;
Kickoffs: Brecken Pavlik 2-75 (37.5 avg.)
Kickoff Returns: Gabe Gilgen 2-83 (1 TD, 79-yds); Walker Rife 1-56.
Punts: Grant Gilgen 1-32 (32.0 avg.).
Punt Returns: None.
Interceptions: None.
Fumble Recoveries: Brecken Pavlik 1.
