2020 High School
Football ScoreBoard
Thru 9-30-2020
Class 1A, District 9
OABCIG 3-0 5-0
Underwood 3-0 5-0
Treynor 2-1 3-2
Missouri Valley 1-2 1-4
East Sac County 0-3 0-5
MVAOCOU 0-3 0-5
Sept. 25 Results
Underwood 50 East Sac County 7
Treynor 46 Missouri Valley 6
OABCIG 63 MVAOCOU 14
Oct. 2 Match-Ups
Missouri Valley @ East Sac County
Treynor @ MVAOCOU
OABCIG @ Underwood
Class A, District 10
Logan-Magnolia 2-0 4-1
West Monona 2-1 3-2
Wdbry Cntrl 1-1 3-2
Ridge View 1-1 2-2
IKM-Manning 1-2 1-4
Westwood 0-2 2-2
Sept. 25 Results
IKM-Manning 20 Ridge View 14
Logan-Magnolia 26 Woodbury Central 21
West Monona 36 Westwood 22
Oct. 2 Match-Ups
IKM-Manning @ Westwood
West Monona @ Logan-Magnolia
Ridge View @ Woodbury Central
8-Man, District 8
Cn Rpds-Byrd 5-0 5-0
Audubon 5-0 5-0
Woodbine 3-1 4-1
West Harrison 2-3 2-3
Glidden-Ralston 2-3 2-3
Ar-We-Va 1-4 1-4
Boyer Valley 1-4 1-4
Exira/EHK 0-4 0-4
Sept. 25 Results
Ar-We-Va 50 Boyer Valley 38
Audubon 80 Glidden-Ralston 7
Coon Rapids-Bayard 56 Woodbine 12
West Harrison 56 Exira/EHK 42
Oct. 2 Match-Ups
Ar-We-Va @ Exira/EHK
Audubon @ Coon Rapids-Bayard
West Harrison @ Boyer Valley
Woodbine @ Glidden-Ralston
