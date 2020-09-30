2020 High School

Football ScoreBoard

Thru 9-30-2020

Class 1A, District 9

OABCIG            3-0            5-0

Underwood            3-0            5-0

Treynor            2-1            3-2

Missouri Valley            1-2            1-4

East Sac County            0-3            0-5

MVAOCOU            0-3            0-5

Sept. 25 Results

Underwood 50 East Sac County 7

Treynor 46 Missouri Valley 6

OABCIG 63 MVAOCOU 14

Oct. 2 Match-Ups

Missouri Valley @ East Sac County

Treynor @ MVAOCOU

OABCIG @ Underwood

Class A, District 10

Logan-Magnolia            2-0            4-1

West Monona            2-1            3-2

Wdbry Cntrl            1-1            3-2

Ridge View            1-1            2-2

IKM-Manning            1-2            1-4

Westwood            0-2            2-2

Sept. 25 Results

IKM-Manning 20 Ridge View 14

Logan-Magnolia 26 Woodbury Central 21

West Monona 36 Westwood 22

Oct. 2 Match-Ups

IKM-Manning @ Westwood

West Monona @ Logan-Magnolia

Ridge View @ Woodbury Central

8-Man, District 8

Cn Rpds-Byrd            5-0            5-0

Audubon            5-0            5-0

Woodbine            3-1            4-1

West Harrison            2-3            2-3

Glidden-Ralston            2-3            2-3

Ar-We-Va            1-4            1-4

Boyer Valley            1-4            1-4

Exira/EHK            0-4            0-4

Sept. 25 Results

Ar-We-Va 50 Boyer Valley 38

Audubon 80 Glidden-Ralston 7

Coon Rapids-Bayard 56 Woodbine 12

West Harrison 56 Exira/EHK 42

Oct. 2 Match-Ups

Ar-We-Va @ Exira/EHK

Audubon @ Coon Rapids-Bayard

West Harrison @ Boyer Valley

Woodbine @ Glidden-Ralston

