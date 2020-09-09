Panthers improve to 2-0
Logan-Magnolia scored two touchdowns in the final three minutes of the first half, and relied upon their stout defense to top St. Albert, 28-7, in non-district play on Sept. 4 in Council Bluffs. This was the Panthers’ second win over the Falcons in the last three years.
“”We had a solid week of practice and our offensive front set the tone from the beginning,” stated Panthers Head Coach Matt Straight. “We controlled the line of scrimmage, finishing drives with scores, and our defense was able to get stops.”
Lo-Ma’s front line of Cole Leonard, Joe Hedger, Tre Melby, Klayton Dickman, Jarrett Armstrong, Nicio Adame, and Jordan Kerger helped the Panthers’ offensive attack, plowing out 242 rushing yards. Gavin Maguire finished with 166 yards and two touchdowns.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (2-0) will open up District 10 play on Friday, as they will battle Westwood in Sloan.
FB: 9-4-2020 @ Council Bluffs
Team 1 2 3 4 T
Lo-Ma 6 16 6 0 28
CB St. Albert 0 7 0 0 7
Lo-Ma 2-0. St. Albert 0-2.
Team Stats L-M S.A.
Passing Yds 4-72 N-A
Rushing Yds 53-242 N-A
Total Yds 57-314 N-A
(N-A: Not Available)
Lo-Ma Panthers Stats
Rushing Att-Yds: Brady Thompson 1-3 (3.0 avg.); Gavin Maguire 34-166 (4.9 avg., 2 TD); Dylan Oviatt 9-33 (3.7 avg.); Jacob Fetter 9-41 (4.6 avg., 1 TD).
Passing Comp-Att-Yds: Carter Edney 4-4, 72-yds, 1 TD, 0 INT.
Receiving-Yds (TDs): Tre Melby 4-72 (1 TD).
Tackles: Jordan Kerger 6.5; Rex Johnsen 5.0; Sean Thompson 4.0; Joe Hedger 4.0; Gavin Maguire 3.5; Brody West 2.5; Tre Melby 2.0; Calvin Wallis 2.0; Brady Thompson 2.0; Carter Edney 1.0; Cole Leonard 1.0; Nicio Adame 0.5; Klayton Dickman 0.5; Omar Riaz 0.5,
Interceptions: None.
Kickoffs: Dylan Oviatt 5-181 (36.2 avg.).
Kickoff Returns: Brody West 1-19.
Punts: Nicio Adame 2-53 (26.5 avg.).
Punt Returns: None.
