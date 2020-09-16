Defense, special teams lift Panthers past Rebels
Logan-Magnolia’s defense took control early and kept the pressure on the entire night. The Panthers controlled the game from start to finish in a 38-14 win over Wetswood in the Class A, District 10 opener on Sept. 11 in Sloan.
“This was a huge win for us, as we’ve lost the last two times at their place,” stated Panthers Head Coach Matt Straight. “Our special teams really stepped up especially in the second quarter.”
Lo-Ma recovered three onside kicks in the first half of a rain-soaked game, as the Panthers build a 31-0 lead at the half. Gavin Maguire was the beneficiary of another impressive effort by the offensive line. Maguire finished with 211 yards and three touchdowns.
Defenively, the Panthers held the Rebels to 29 yards of total offense. Rex Johnsen (6.5 tackles) and Joe Hedger (4.5 tackles) led a stout defensive effort.
“We’re playing well on both sides of the ball right now, and it shows,” Straight concluded. “Our defense gets stops, and our offense is capitalizing on great field position. We need to improve and keep getting better.”
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (3-0) will be on the road for the third straight week when they head to Holstein to battle Ridge View as District 10 action continues.
FB: 9-11-2020 @ Sloan
Team 1 2 3 4 T
Lo-Ma 8 23 7 0 38
Westwood 0 0 7 7 14
Lo-Ma 3-0. Westwood 2-1.
Team Stats L-M Ww
Passing Yds 3-30 0-0
Rushing Yds 54-355 20-29
Total Yds 57-385 20-29
Lo-Ma Panthers Stats
Rushing Att-Yds: Brody West 1-2 (2.0 avg.); Sam Czarnecki 5-29 (5.8 avg.); Carter Edney 5-27 (5.4 avg., 1 TD); Brady Thompson 4-25 (6.3 avg.); Gavin Maguire 25-211 (8.4 avg., 3 TDs); Dylan Oviatt 8-43 (5.4 avg.); Jacob Fetter 6-18 (3.0 avg.).
Passing Comp-Att-Yds: Carter Edney 1-3, 30 yds, 1 TD, 1 Int.
Receiving-Yds (TDs): Nicio Adame 1-30 (1 TD).
Tackles: Rex Johnsen 6.5; Joe Hedger 4.5; Gavin Maguire 3.0; Tre Melby 2.5; Klayton Dickman 2.0; Jacob Fetter 1.5; Sean Thompson 1.5; Jordan Kerger 1.5; Wyatt Reisz 1.0; Brady Thompson 1.0; Brody West 0.5; Calvin Wallis 0.5;
Kickoffs: Dylan Oviatt 5-164 (32.8 avg.).
Kickoff Returns: Calvin Wallis 1-16; Dylan Oviatt 1-6.
Punts: None.
Punt Returns: Calvin Wallis 4-0.
Interceptions: None.
Fumble Recoveries: Calvin Wallis 1.
