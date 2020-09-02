Panthers shut down Big Reds
By Matt Gengler
sports@missourivalleytimes.com
The inexperienced Big Reds did everything an underdog needed to do in order to win a game. They played mistake free football for most of the first half, and found a way to keep the ball away away from a powerful Panther rushing attack. But the longer the game wore on, the more the momentum swung toward the purple and gold.
Logan-Magnolia converted three Missouri Valley first half turnovers into 21 points, resulting in the Panthers 39-0 win over the Big Reds. It was Lo-Ma’s eighth win over Missouri Valley in the last 10 years.
“We won the battle of field position early, as that led to the first couple of scores,” stated Panthers Head Coach Matt Straight. “Our kids played hard and we ran the ball well.”
Logan-Magnolia scored on their first drives in both the first and second quarter. The Panthers, who held a slim 13-0 lead, laid the dagger in the closing moments of the second quarter. Lo-Ma scored two touchdowns in the final 50 seconds of the first half, stretching the lead to 27-0 at the halftime break.
“We were the more aggressive team, and our linemen had fun which is important,” Straight concluded. “We have some things we need to clean up, but it’s nice to get a win on the home field to start the season.”
Lo-Ma’s ground attack was led by Gavin Maguire’s 129-yards and two touchdowns, Dylan Oviatt added 99-yards and three touchdowns, while Jacob Fetter finished with 72-yards and one touchdown. Defensively, Tre Melby finished with 7.5 tackles and a blocked punt. Jordan Kerger added five tackles, while Joe Hedger and Gavin Maguire added three tackles apiece.
Missouri Valley managed just 92 yards of offense on the night. Defensively for the Big Reds, Cole Lange finished with 10 tackles, Grant Meade had an interception and Alex Murray added a fumble recovery.
“We knew going in that Logan had the size advantage up front,” stated Big Reds Head Coach Rick Barker. “Our guys were up to the challenge – we were physical, but just struggled to keep Logan’s offense off the field. Our guys battled the entire night, we didn’t get the stops we needed.”
Up Next: Missouri Valley (0-1) will host AHSTW on Friday for their home opener. Logan-Magnolia (1-0) will be at St. Albert in Council Bluffs on Friday for their first road contest of the season.
FB: 8-28-2020 @ Logan
Team 1 2 3 4 T
Mo. Valley 0 0 0 0 0
Lo-Ma 7 20 6 6 39
MV Record: (0-1) Lo-Ma Record: (1-0)
Team Stats MV L-M
Passing Yds 8-17 4-18
Rushing Yds 36-75 39-311
Total Yds 44-92 43-329
MV Big Reds Stats
Rushing Att-Yds: Alex Murray 4-14 (3.5 avg.); Grant Meade 2-(-6) (-3.0 avg.); Drake Anderson 17-39 (2.3 avg.); Eric McIlnay 6-1 (0.2 avg.); Cole Lange 7-27 (3.9 avg.).
Passing Comp-Att-Yds: Anderson 2-8, 17-yds, 0 TD, 0 INTs.
Receptions-Yds (TDs): Alex Murray 1-13; Cole Lange 1-4.
Tackles: Cole Lange 10; Fred Veatch 7; Jace Coenen 6.5; Ed Madrid 6; Connor Murray 5.5. Grant Meade 5; Gage Clausen 4; Eric McIlnay 2.5; Sean Callaghan 2; Drake Anderson 1.5; Aidan Zappia 0.5;
Interceptions: Grant Meade 1.
Fumble Recoveries: Alex Murray 1.
Kickoffs: Cole Lange 1-50 (50.0 avg.).
Kickoff Returns: Anderson 2-34; Callaghan 1-23; Veatch 3-8.
Punts: Cole Staska 5-114 (22.8 avg.).
Punt Returns: None.
Lo-Ma Panthers Stats
Rushing Att-Yds: Sam Czarnecki 4-13 (3.3 per carry); Carter Edney 1-4 (4.0 avg.); Brady Thompson 1-0; Gavin Maguire 20-129 (6.5 avg., 2 TDs); Dylan Oviatt 6-99 (16.5 avg., 3 TDs); Jacob Fetter 7-72 (10.3 avg, 1 TD).
Passing Comp-Att-Yds: Carter Edney 2-4, 18-yds, 0 TD, 1 INT.
Receiving-Yds (TDs): Nicio Adame 1-9; Tre Melby 1-9.
Tackles: Tre Melby 7.5; Jordan Kerger 5.0; Joe Hedger 3.0; Gavin Maguire 3.0; Oviatt 2.5; Rex Johnsen 2.5; Brody West 2.5; Czarnecki 2.5; Nicio Adame 2.0; Edney 1.5; Jarett Armstrong 1.5; Tarick Rowe 1.0; Hunter Allen 1.0; Calvin Wallis 1.0; Josh Rule 1.0; Wyatt Reisz 1.0; Jacob Fetter 2.0; Sean Thompson 1.0; Cole Leonard 1.0; Klayton Dickman 1.0; B. Thompson 0.5; Colben Chase 0.5;
Interceptions: Fetter 1.
Kickoffs: Nicio Adame 1-43 (43.0 avg.); Dylan Oviatt 6-249 (41.5 avg.).
Kickoff Returns: Gavin Maguire 1-17.
Punts: None.
Punt Returns: None.
