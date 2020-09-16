MVFB.jpg
Missouri Valley's Alexis Manzo (2) breaks up a pass play to OABCIG's Griffin Diersen (35) in Friday's District 9 battle in Ida Grove.

 photo courtesy: Mike Thornhill Ida County Courier

Falcons blank Big Reds in D-9 opener

By Matt Gengler

OABCIG’s high-octane offense was the difference, as the Falcons scored on their first six possessions of the game to roll to a 54-0 win over Missouri Valley in the Class 1A District 9 opener on Sept. 11 in Ida Grove.

“We knew we would be in for a battle,” stated Big Reds Head Coach Rick Barker. “They were able to control the tempo from the outset, and we couldn’t get anything established. Defensively, we held our own, but their overall athleticism was the difference.”

OABCIG, which stands for Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove, won the Class 2A State Championship in 2019 and returned a majority of their starters.

Missouri Valley ‘s Connor Murray led the Big Reds’ defense with six tackles, with Jace Coenen adding four and Cole Lange finishing with 3.5 tackles. Drake Anderson added an interception.

Cole Lange led the offensive attack with 88 yards rushing, while Eric McIlnay finished with 39 yards.

“We must continue to learn and grow as we continue to move forward,” Barker concluded. “We’re turning the page to this week, and focusing on the next challenge.”

Up Next: Missouri Valley (0-3) will host Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto Charter Oak-Ute for Homecoming on Friday at the Big Reds Sports Complex beginning at 7 p.m.

FB: 9-11-2020 @ Ida Grove

Team            1            2            3            4            T

Mo. Valley            0            0            0            0            0

OABCIG            27            20            7            0            54

Mo. Valley 0-3  OABCIG 3-0.

Team Stats            MV            OABCIG

Passing Yds            11-31            18-274

Rushing Yds            47-175            25-240

Total Yds            58-206            43-514

MV Big Reds Stats

Rushing Att-Yds: Alex Murray 5-8 (1.6 avg.); Drake Anderson 22-32 (1.5 avg.); Ben Hansen 3-8 (2.7 avg.); Eric McIlnay 10-39 (3.9 avg.); Cole Lange 7-88 (12.6 avg.).

Passing Comp-Att-Yds: Drake Anderson 6-11, 31 yds, 0 TD, 1 INT.

Receptions-Yds (TDs): Murray 1-1; Sean Callaghan 2-14; Cole Staska 1-5; Lange 2-11.

Tackles: Connor Murray 6; Jace Coenen 4; Lange 3.5; Grant Meade 3; Ed Madrid 3; Veatch 3; Gage Clausen 2; Anderson 2; Callaghan 2; McIlnay 2; Aidan Zappia 1.5; Hansen 1.5;

Kickoffs: Cole Lange 1-44 (44.0 avg.)

Kickoff Returns: Anderson 2-18; Callaghan 4-90.

Punts: Cole Staska 6-200 (33.3 avg.).

Punt Returns: None.

Interceptions: Anderson 1.

Fumble Recoveries: None.

 

