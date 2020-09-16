Falcons blank Big Reds in D-9 opener
By Matt Gengler
OABCIG’s high-octane offense was the difference, as the Falcons scored on their first six possessions of the game to roll to a 54-0 win over Missouri Valley in the Class 1A District 9 opener on Sept. 11 in Ida Grove.
“We knew we would be in for a battle,” stated Big Reds Head Coach Rick Barker. “They were able to control the tempo from the outset, and we couldn’t get anything established. Defensively, we held our own, but their overall athleticism was the difference.”
OABCIG, which stands for Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove, won the Class 2A State Championship in 2019 and returned a majority of their starters.
Missouri Valley ‘s Connor Murray led the Big Reds’ defense with six tackles, with Jace Coenen adding four and Cole Lange finishing with 3.5 tackles. Drake Anderson added an interception.
Cole Lange led the offensive attack with 88 yards rushing, while Eric McIlnay finished with 39 yards.
“We must continue to learn and grow as we continue to move forward,” Barker concluded. “We’re turning the page to this week, and focusing on the next challenge.”
Up Next: Missouri Valley (0-3) will host Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto Charter Oak-Ute for Homecoming on Friday at the Big Reds Sports Complex beginning at 7 p.m.
Team 1 2 3 4 T
Mo. Valley 0 0 0 0 0
OABCIG 27 20 7 0 54
Mo. Valley 0-3 OABCIG 3-0.
Team Stats MV OABCIG
Passing Yds 11-31 18-274
Rushing Yds 47-175 25-240
Total Yds 58-206 43-514
MV Big Reds Stats
Rushing Att-Yds: Alex Murray 5-8 (1.6 avg.); Drake Anderson 22-32 (1.5 avg.); Ben Hansen 3-8 (2.7 avg.); Eric McIlnay 10-39 (3.9 avg.); Cole Lange 7-88 (12.6 avg.).
Passing Comp-Att-Yds: Drake Anderson 6-11, 31 yds, 0 TD, 1 INT.
Receptions-Yds (TDs): Murray 1-1; Sean Callaghan 2-14; Cole Staska 1-5; Lange 2-11.
Tackles: Connor Murray 6; Jace Coenen 4; Lange 3.5; Grant Meade 3; Ed Madrid 3; Veatch 3; Gage Clausen 2; Anderson 2; Callaghan 2; McIlnay 2; Aidan Zappia 1.5; Hansen 1.5;
Kickoffs: Cole Lange 1-44 (44.0 avg.)
Kickoff Returns: Anderson 2-18; Callaghan 4-90.
Punts: Cole Staska 6-200 (33.3 avg.).
Punt Returns: None.
Interceptions: Anderson 1.
Fumble Recoveries: None.
