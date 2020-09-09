Hawkeyes outlast Wildcats
West Harrison established the run game early and powered their way past Glidden-Ralston, 56-44 in District 8 action on Sept. 4 in Glidden.
Gabe Gilgen finished with 212 yards and three touchdowns, while Walker Rife added 84 yards and two touchdowns.
“We wanted to establish the run,” stated Hawkeyes Head Coach Andrew Stevenson. “Sage Evans, Jacob Garcia, Brecken Pavlik, Brady Melby and Mason King did an excellent job of providing blocks and getting our backs into open space.”
Defensively, Sage Evans led the way with eight tackles and Walker Rife added seven stops.
Up Next: West Harrison (1-1) will host Audubon this week in a key District 8 battle. This will also be the Hawkeyes’ Senior Night.
FB: 9-4-2020 @ Glidden
Team 1 2 3 4 T
Wst. Hrsn 0 22 20 14 56
Gldn-Rlstn 6 20 12 6 44
West Harrison (1-1). Gldn-Rlstn (0-2)
Team Stats WH G-R
Passing Yds 9-94 N-A
Rushing Yds 62-387 N-A
Total Yds 71-481 N-A
(N-A: Not Available)
WH Hawkeyes Stats
Rushing Att-Yds: Gabe Gilgen 22-212 (9.6 avg., 3 TDs); Grant Gilgen 30-91 (3.0 avg., 1 TD); Walker Rife 10-84 (8.4 avg., 2 TD).
Passings Comp-Att-Yds: Grant Gilgen 6-9, 94 yds, 2 TD, 0 Int.
Receiving-Yds (TDs): Mason King 4-72 (2 TDs); Gabe Gilben 1-7; Brady Melby 1-15.
Tackles: Sage Evans 8.0; Walker Rife 7.0; Grant Gilgen 6.0; Brady Melby 4.5; Gabe Gilgen 3.0; Brecken Pavlik 3.0; Mason King 2.5; Mason McIntosh 2.5; Aaron Peterson 1.5.
Kickoffs: Mason McIntosh 8-248 (31.0 avg.)
Kickoff Returns: McIntosh 1-2; Walker Rife 4-72.
Punts: Grant Gilgen 3-103 (34.3 avg.).
Punt Returns: None.
Interceptions: None.
Fumble Recoveries: Sage Evans 1.
