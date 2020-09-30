Hawkeyes fly past Spartans
West Harrison’s coaching staff knew the capability of the team, but they had yet to put together that complete game on Friday night. The Hawkeyes played their best game of the season to record a 56-42 Homecoming win over Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton on Sept. 25 in Mondamin.
“It’s been a while since we enjoyed a Homecoming win,” stated Hawkeyes Head Coach Andrew Stevenson. “We had a few miscues in the second quarter that let them back into the game, but we played some of our best football on Friday. It makes it extra special when you do it in front of the home crowd.”
West Harrison snapped a six-game losing streak to Exira/EHK, and it was the first Hawkeye Homecoming victory since 2010. The Hawkeye seniors made their final appearance on the King Complex a memorable one, leaving with a victory.
“We challenged the guys all week to stay focus, do their job, trust their teammates, and control what they can control,” Stevenson stated. “The guys up front and the tight ends did a great job of giving our backfield some room to operate.”
Offensively, Homecoming King Grant Gilgen finished with five rushing touchdowns and a passing score.
Defensively, Brady Melby (11.5 tackles), Walker Rife (10.5 tackles) and Gabe Gilgen (8.5 tackles) led the black shirt defense.
Up Next: West Harrison (2-3) will be at Boyer Valley this Friday as District 8 action continues.
FB: 9-25-2020 @ Mondamin
Team 1 2 3 4 T
Exira/EHK 6 20 0 16 42
Wst. Hrsn 20 12 8 16 56
West Harrison 2-3; Exira/EHK 0-5
Team Stats WH EEHK
Passing Yds 7-94 N-A
Rushing Yds 38-332 N-A
Total Yds 45-436 N-A
N-A: Game Stats Not Available
WH Hawkeyes Stats
Rushing Att-Yds: Gabe Gilgen 8-72 (9.0 avg., 2 TD); Grant Gilgen 19-207 (10.9 avg., 5 TD); Alex Rachow 4-10 (2.5 avg.); Walker Rife 7-43 (6.1 avg.).
Passing Comp-Att-Yds: Grant Gilgen 3-7, 94-yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs.
Receiving-Yds (TDs): Mason King 1-39 (1 TD); Brady Melby 1-27; Mason McIntosh 1-28.
Tackles: Brady Melby 11.5; Walker Rife 10.5; Gabe Gilgen 9.5; Mason King 7.0; Sage Evans 5.5; Grant Gilgen 5.0; Aaron Peterson 2.5; Alex Ranchow 2.5; Brecken Pavlik 2.0; Eli Aguiar 0.5.
Kickoffs: Brecken Pavlik 3-128 (42.7 avg.); Mason McIntosh 6-171 (28.5 avg.)
Kickoff Returns: Gabe Gilgen 2-35; Walker Rife 1-10.
Punts: Grant Gilgen 3-103 (34.3 avg.)
Punt Returns: Gabe Gilgen 1-48.
Interceptions: None.
Fumble Recoveries: Gabe Gilgen 1; Walker Rife 1.
