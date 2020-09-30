Fast start lifts Crusaders past Tigers
Woodbine couldn’t overcome the untimely miscues in a 55-12 setback to Coon Rapids-Bayard on Sept. 25 at Henry Boone Field in Dunlap.
“It wasn’t our night,” stated Head Coach Dustin Crook. “I’m not making excuses, but the virus took us out of our routine, and we didn’t get anything established on either side of the ball.”
Woodbine had 11 players out due to the Coronavirus, and Coon Rapids-Bayard took advantage. The Crusaders forced six turnovers, and they scored on all six first half possessions.
It wasn’t all bad, as the Tigers’ coaching staff did see some good things.
“When things didn’t go our way early, we started sending in our younger guys to get them some experience under the Friday night lights,” Crook concluded. “We were a couple blocks away from getting a run-game established, but credit Coon Rapids-Bayard, they are a good team and they took care of business.”
Up Next: Woodbine (4-1) will be at Glidden-Ralston on Friday evening at District 8 action continues
FB: 9-25-2020 @ Woodbine
Team 1 2 3 4 T
Cn. Rpds-Byrd 21 20 14 0 55
Woodbine 6 0 6 0 12
Woodbine 4-1; Coon Rapids-Bayard 5-0
Team Stats Wb CR-B
Passing Yds 21-111 3-34
Rushing Yds 35-276 21-175
Total Yds 56-387 24-209
Woodbine Tigers Stats
Rushing Att-Yds: Cameron Kline 6-111 (18.5 avg., 1 TD); Layne Pryor 15-64 (4.3 avg.).
Passing Comp-Att-Yds: Cameron Kline 7-21, 111 yds, 1 TD, 5 INTs.
Receptions-Yds (TDs): Caleb Wakehouse 3-21; Paul Freund 1-26 (1 TD); Layne Pryor 1-36; Nathan Colwell 2-28.
Tackles: Layne Pryor 9.0; Caleb Wakehouse 5.5; Cameron Kline 4.0; Cody Brunow 4.0; Dylan Hoefer 3.0; Myles Barnum 2.0; Landon Fitchhorn 1.0; Xavier Alguiere 1.0; Kael Smith 2.0; Nathan Colwell 1.5; Sloan Smith 1.0; Paul Freund 0.5; Gavin Kelley 0.5;
Kickoffs: Caleb Wakehouse 2-100 (50.0 avg.); Gavin Kelley 1-40 (40.0 avg.)
Kickoff Returns: Caleb Wakehouse 1-17.
Punts: Cameron Kline 2-64 (32.0 avg.).
Punt Returns: None.
Fumble Recoveries: None.
Interceptions: None.
