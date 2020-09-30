WBFB.jpg
Woodbine's Cameron Kline (3) was under pressure most of the night, as the Tigers were dealt their first defeat of the season. Woodbine will be at Glidden-Ralston on Oct. 2.

Fast start lifts Crusaders past Tigers

Woodbine couldn’t overcome the untimely miscues in a 55-12 setback to Coon Rapids-Bayard on Sept. 25 at Henry Boone Field in Dunlap.

“It wasn’t our night,” stated Head Coach Dustin Crook. “I’m not making excuses, but the virus took us out of our routine, and we didn’t get anything established on either side of the ball.”

Woodbine had 11 players out due to the Coronavirus, and Coon Rapids-Bayard took advantage.  The Crusaders forced six turnovers, and they scored on all six first half possessions.

It wasn’t all bad, as the Tigers’ coaching staff did see some good things.

“When things didn’t go our way early, we started sending in our younger guys to get them some experience under the Friday night lights,” Crook concluded. “We were a couple blocks away from getting a run-game established, but credit Coon Rapids-Bayard, they are a good team and they took care of business.”

Up Next: Woodbine (4-1) will be at Glidden-Ralston on Friday evening at District 8 action continues

FB: 9-25-2020 @ Woodbine

Team            1            2            3            4            T

Cn. Rpds-Byrd            21            20            14            0            55

Woodbine            6            0            6            0            12

Woodbine 4-1; Coon Rapids-Bayard 5-0

Team Stats            Wb            CR-B

Passing Yds            21-111            3-34

Rushing Yds            35-276            21-175

Total Yds            56-387            24-209

Woodbine Tigers Stats

Rushing Att-Yds: Cameron Kline 6-111 (18.5 avg., 1 TD); Layne Pryor 15-64 (4.3 avg.).

Passing Comp-Att-Yds: Cameron Kline 7-21, 111 yds, 1 TD, 5 INTs.

Receptions-Yds (TDs): Caleb Wakehouse 3-21; Paul Freund 1-26 (1 TD); Layne Pryor 1-36; Nathan Colwell 2-28.

Tackles: Layne Pryor 9.0; Caleb Wakehouse 5.5; Cameron Kline 4.0; Cody Brunow 4.0; Dylan Hoefer 3.0; Myles Barnum 2.0; Landon Fitchhorn 1.0; Xavier Alguiere 1.0; Kael Smith 2.0; Nathan Colwell 1.5; Sloan Smith 1.0; Paul Freund 0.5; Gavin Kelley 0.5;

Kickoffs: Caleb Wakehouse 2-100 (50.0 avg.); Gavin Kelley 1-40 (40.0 avg.)

Kickoff Returns: Caleb Wakehouse 1-17.

Punts: Cameron Kline 2-64 (32.0 avg.).

Punt Returns: None.

Fumble Recoveries: None.

Interceptions: None.

