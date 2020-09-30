Cardinals pull away from Big Reds
Missouri Valley stayed within striking distance for the first three quarters, but Treynor pulled away to post a convincing 46-6 win over the Big Reds in Class 1A, District 9 action on Sept. 25 at Treynor.
“We matched up and went toe-to-toe with one of the top teams in the district,” stated Big Reds Head Coach Rick Barker. “Our defense was solid the entire night, we just didn’t get enough execution on the offensive side, and their depth took over in the fourth quarter.”
Cole Lange finished with nine tackles, with Aidan Zappia, Connor Lange and Alex Murray added six tackles apiece. Ed Madrid finished with four tackles and an interception.
“Our offense is all about timing, and Treynor’s defense did a good job of disrupting the game flow,” Barker concluded. “We need to fix the little things, because this team is close.”
Drake Anderson finished with 34 yards rushing and one touchdown. Grant Meade was Anderson’s top target, as he finished with five receptions.
Up Next: Missouri Valley (1-2, 1-4) will make their final road trip of the season this week when they play at East Sac County starting at 7 p.m. at Wall Lake.
FB: 9-25-2020 @ Treynor
Team 1 2 3 4 T
Mo. Valley 0 0 6 0 6
Treynor 7 10 0 29 46
Mo. Valley 1-2, 1-4; Treynor 1-2, 3-2
Team Stats MV Trey
Passing Yds 13-48 8-36
Rushing Yds 30-110 54-388
Total Yds 43-158 62-424
MV Big Reds Stats
Rushing Att-Yds: Alex Murray 1-4 (4.0 avg.); Drake Anderson 14-34 (2.4 avg., 1 TD); Ben Hansen 1-2 (2.0 avg.); Eric McIlnay 10-22 (2.2 avg.); Cole Lange 4-48 (12.0 avg.).
Passing Comp-Att-Yds: Drake Anderson 8-13, 48-yds, 0 TD, 0 INT
Receptions-Yds (TDs): Grant Meade 5-8; Alec Fichter 1-7; Sean Callaghan 1-22; Gage Clausen 1-11.
Tackles: Cole Lange 9.0; Aidan Zappia 6.0; Alex Murray 6.0; Connor Murray 6.0; Ed Madrid 4.0; Drake Anderson 3.0; Eric McIlnay 3.0; Cole Staska 3.0; Gage Clausen 2.0; Grant Meade 1.5; Fred Veatch 1.5; Alexis Manzo 1.0; Ben Hansen 1.0; Jace Coenen 1.0;
Kickoffs: Cole Lange 2-90 (45.0 avg.).
Kickoff Returns: Sean Callaghan 3-50.
Punts: Cole Staska 4-173 (43.3 avg.)
Punt Returns: None.
Interceptions: Ed Madrid 1.
Fumble Recoveries: None.
