Cardinals pull away from Big Reds

Missouri Valley stayed within striking distance for the first three quarters, but Treynor pulled away to post a convincing 46-6 win over the Big Reds in Class 1A, District 9 action on Sept. 25 at Treynor.

“We matched up and went toe-to-toe with one of the top teams in the district,” stated Big Reds Head Coach Rick Barker. “Our defense was solid the entire night, we just didn’t get enough execution on the offensive side, and their depth took over in the fourth quarter.”

Cole Lange finished with nine tackles, with Aidan Zappia, Connor Lange and Alex Murray added six tackles apiece. Ed Madrid finished with four tackles and an interception.

“Our offense is all about timing, and Treynor’s defense did a good job of disrupting the game flow,” Barker concluded. “We need to fix the little things, because this team is close.”

Drake Anderson finished with 34 yards rushing and one touchdown.  Grant Meade was Anderson’s top target, as he finished with five receptions.

Up Next: Missouri Valley (1-2, 1-4) will make their final road trip of the season this week when they play at East Sac County starting at 7 p.m. at Wall Lake.

FB: 9-25-2020 @ Treynor

Team            1            2            3            4            T

Mo. Valley            0            0            6            0            6

Treynor            7            10            0            29            46

Mo. Valley 1-2, 1-4; Treynor 1-2, 3-2

Team Stats            MV            Trey

Passing Yds            13-48            8-36

Rushing Yds            30-110            54-388

Total Yds            43-158            62-424

MV Big Reds Stats

Rushing Att-Yds: Alex Murray 1-4 (4.0 avg.); Drake Anderson 14-34 (2.4 avg., 1 TD); Ben Hansen 1-2 (2.0 avg.); Eric McIlnay 10-22 (2.2 avg.); Cole Lange 4-48 (12.0 avg.).

Passing Comp-Att-Yds: Drake Anderson 8-13, 48-yds, 0 TD, 0 INT

Receptions-Yds (TDs): Grant Meade 5-8; Alec Fichter 1-7; Sean Callaghan 1-22; Gage Clausen 1-11.

Tackles: Cole Lange 9.0; Aidan Zappia 6.0; Alex Murray 6.0; Connor Murray 6.0; Ed Madrid 4.0; Drake Anderson 3.0; Eric McIlnay 3.0; Cole Staska 3.0; Gage Clausen 2.0; Grant Meade 1.5; Fred Veatch 1.5; Alexis Manzo 1.0; Ben Hansen 1.0; Jace Coenen 1.0;

Kickoffs: Cole Lange 2-90 (45.0 avg.).

Kickoff Returns: Sean Callaghan 3-50.

Punts: Cole Staska 4-173 (43.3 avg.)

Punt Returns: None.

Interceptions: Ed Madrid 1.

Fumble Recoveries: None.

 

