Panthers hold off Wildcats
It was the Panthers first home appearance since the season opener on Aug. 28, and they gave the home crowd a game to remember. Logan-Magnolia used a strong second half defensive effort to hold on for a key 26-21 win over Woodbury Central in Class A, District 10 action on Sept. 25 in Logan.
“With two great teams playing hard, there were several momentum shifts,” stated Panthers Head Coach Matt Straight. “We gave up a score right before half, but when backed into a corner, our guys made the plays down the stretch.”
Lo-Ma let their defense do the talking, as they forced three turnovers, including two in the decisive fourth quarter. Brody West had an interception in the first half, returning it 81 yards for a touchdown.
“Brody had an all-around great game for us, but the entire team needed to step up for us after the week before,” Straight concluded. “We did enough to win, but we still have to clean up some of the mental breakdowns.”
Rex Johnsen led the Panthers’ defense with five tackles, with Joe Hedger and Jordan Kerger adding 4.5 tackles apiece. West and Tre Melby each had one interception, while Calvin Wallis added a fumble recovery.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (2-0, 4-1) will face West Monona for Homecoming on Friday night, as this will be the final regular season home game of the season.
FB: 9-25-2020 @ Logan
Team 1 2 3 4 T
Wdbry Cntrl 0 7 7 7 21
Lo-Ma 7 12 0 7 26
Lo-Ma 4-1. Woodbury Central 3-2.
Team Stats L-M WC
Passing Yds 6-84 32-194
Rushing Yds 43-132 19-103
Total Yds 49-216 51-297
Lo-Ma Panthers Stats
Rushing Att-Yds: Brody West 8-42 (5.3 avg., 1 TD); Sam Czarnecki 1-0 (0.0 avg.); Carter Edney 4-18 (4.5 avg.); Gavin Maguire 23-62 (2.7 avg., 1 TD); Jacob Fetter 7-19 (2.7 avg.).
Passing Comp-Att-Yds: Carter Edney 3-6, 84 yds, 1 TD, 0 Int.
Receiving-Yds (TDs): Jacob Fetter 1-37 (1 TD); Tre Melby 2-47.
Tackles: Rex Johnsen 5.0; Joe Hedger 4.5; Jordan Kerger 4.5; Gavin Maguire 3.5; Tarick Rowe 3.0; Brody West 3.0; Sean Thompson 2.5; Tre Melby 2.5; Cole Leonard 2.0; Sam Czarnecki 1.5; Calvin Wallis 1.0; Jacob Fetter 1.0; Omar Riaz 1.0; Wyatt Reisz 1.0;
Kickoffs: Dylan Oviatt 5-138 (27.6 avg.).
Kickoff Returns: Brody West 1-13; Sam Czarnecki 1-11; Brady Thompson 1-6.
Punts: Tre Melby 7-238 (34.0 avg.).
Punt Returns: None.
Interceptions: Brody West 1 (81-yd return for TD); Tre Melby 1.
Fumble Recoveries: Calvin Wallis 1.
