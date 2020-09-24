Big Reds ring up Rams for Homecoming win
By Matt Gengler
sports@missourivalleytimes.com
Missouri Valley scored on their first four possessions and rolled to a 36-8 win over Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto Charter Oak-Ute on Sept. 18 in Missouri Valley.
“We talked to our kids all week about getting to a fast start,” stated Big Reds Coach Rick Barker. “We wanted early momentum in the first quarter, and our kids were flying around on both sides of the ball.”
Drake Anderson scored two touchdowns, Eric McIlnay and Cole Lange each had rushing scores in the first half. Ben Hansen scored his first varsity touchdown in the second half.
“Our defense has been the most consistent part of the team this season,” stated Barker. “Our scout team has made tremendous improvement from August to this point, which has benefited our first team varsity units.”
Connor Murray led the Big Reds’ defense with 12 tackles, with Eric McIlnay and Cole Lange adding 5.5 tackles apiece.
“It’s great to get our reserves some Friday night experience,” Barker concluded. “They’re a hard-working group, and deserve some time, as they have improved upon the tempo and film study.”
Up Next: Missouri Valley (1-1, 1-3) will be on the road this week when they will be at Treynor as District 9 action continues
FB: 9-18-2020 @ Missouri Valley
Team 1 2 3 4 T
MVAOCOU 0 0 0 8 8
Mo. Valley 22 8 6 0 36
Mo. Valley 1-1, 1-3; MVAOCOU 0-2, 0-4.
Team Stats MV MVAOCOU
Passing Yds 9-18 9-41
Rushing Yds 42-299 43-142
Total Yds 51-317 52-183
MV Big Reds Stats
Rushing Att-Yds: Alex Murray 2-(-2.0) (-1.0 avg.); Brody Lager 1-(-2) (-2.0 avg.); Drake Anderson 16-122 (7.6 avg., 2 TDs); Eli Fouts 1-1 (1.0 avg.); Ben Hansen 6-40 (6.7 avg., 1 TD); Eli Becerra 1- (-4) (-4.0 avg.); Eric McIlnay 11-84 (7.6 avg., 1 TD); Cole Lange 4-60 (15.0 avg., 1 TD).
Passing Comp-Att-Yds: Brody Lager 0-1, 0 yds, 0 TD, 0 Ints; Drake Anderson 6-8, 18-yds, 0 TD, 0 Ints.
Receptions-Yds (TDs): Grant Meade 3-1; Cole Lange 3-17.
Tackles: Connor Murray 12.0; Eric McIlnay 5.5; Cole Lange 5.5; Gage Clausen 5.0; Alex Murray 4.0; Drake Anderson 4.0; Aidan Zappia 4.0; Jace Coenen 3.0; Alexis Manzo 3.0; Grant Meade 3.0; Ben Hansen 3.0; Ed Madrid 2.0; Fred Veatch 1.0; Shane Sinclair 1.0; Alec Fichter 1.0; Tony Sargent 1.0; Eli Fouts 0.5.
Kickoffs: Grant Meade 1-43 (43.0 avg.); Cole Lange 5-237 (47.4 avg.).
Kickoff Returns: Sean Callaghan 1-29; Fred Veatch 1-18.
Punts: Cole Staska 2-59 (29.5 avg.).
Punt Returns: None.
Interceptions: Ed Madrid 1.
Fumble Recoveries: None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.