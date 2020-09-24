Panthers blanked in loss to Knights
Logna-Magnolia had no answers for the top-rated C-2 team in Nebraska, as Oakland-Craig dealt the Panthers their first loss of the season in a 38-0 win on Sept. 18 in Oakland, Neb.
“It was a tough night for us,” stated Panthers Coach Matt Straight. “We gave up too many big plays on defense, and couldn’t get anything going on offense.”
Logan-Magnolia didn’t find out until late Thursday afternoon that they would have a game, as Covid eliminated their game with Ridge View (Holstein).
Brody West (32 yards) and Dylan Oviatt (30 yards) led the Panthers’ rushing attack.
Jordan Kerger (6.5 tackles), Sean Thompson (6.5 tackles) and Tre Melby (5.5 tackles) led the Panthers’ defense.
Asked what the Panthers would take from this game, Straight responded, “Anytime you play, you learn. We had some guys playing with minimal varsity experience, so this will only benefit us in the long run.”
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (1-0, 3-1) will return home this week when they host Woodbury Central for Senior Night.
FB: 9-18-2020 @ Oakland, Neb.
Team 1 2 3 4 T
Lo-Ma 0 0 0 0 0
Oak-Craig 0 16 8 14 38
Lo-Ma 3-1. Oakland-Craig 4-0
Team Stats L-M O-C
Passing Yds 4-0 7-78
Rushing Yds 37-144 40-281
Total Yds 41-144 47-359
Lo-Ma Panthers Stats
Rushing Att-Yds: Brody West 5-32 (6.4 avg.); Calvin Wallis 1-4 (4.0 avg.); Carter Edney 5-23 (4.6 avg.); Brady Thompson 6-21 (3.5 avg.); Gavin Maguire 5-18 (3.6 avg.); Dylan Oviatt 11-30 (2.7 avg.); Wyatt Reisz 4-16 (4.0 avg.).
Passing Comp-Att-Yds: Carter Edney 0-4, 0 yds, 0 TD, 2 Int.
Receiving-Yds (TDs): None.
Tackles: Jordan Kerger 6.5; Sean Thompson 6.5; Tre Melby 5.5; Brady Thompson 5.0; Carter Edney 5.5; Calvin Wallis 3.5; Sam Czarnecki 2.0; Brody West 1.5; Jacob Fetter 1.0; Caden Waldron 0.5; Gavin Maguire 0.5.
Kickoffs: Dylan Oviatt 1-48 (48.0 avg.).
Kickoff Returns: Brody West 2-36; Calvin Wallis 1-20; Sean Thompson 2-9.
Punts: Dylan Oviatt 4-130 (32.5 avg.).
Punt Returns: None.
Interceptions: None.
Fumble Recoveries: None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.