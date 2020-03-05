Last Saturday's Class C1-3 District Final wasn't just a game between the Fort Calhoun and Lincoln Christian boys basketball teams, it was also one between an Arlington father and son.
Ben Borgmann is a Pioneers assistant, while Noah Borgmann, a 2015 AHS graduate, is an assistant with the Crusaders.
“I know half my family was going for us and half the family for them,” Ben said, looking to his youngest, Josie, at his side. “Who were you going for?”
“You,” she said without hesitation.
“Yeah,” the father said, beaming.
It was Noah, though, who celebrated a victory with his team Saturday night. Lincoln Christian topped Fort Calhoun 57-45 at Elkhorn South High School, advancing to the Class C1 State Tournament. The Crusaders start state play March 12.
“My dad got to go to state when he was in high school and I've never been,” Noah said. “So, I feel like my family might have been rooting for me. And, I mean, I'm the favorite, so that helps.”
Both Ben and Noah had been inside the Elkhorn South gym before. It's where Noah's high school career came to an end as the Arlington Eagles fell to the Wahoo Warriors in 2015 subdistrict play. He hit a fourth-quarter 3-pointer to keep AHS in the game, but coach TJ O'Connor's Eagles came up short.
Coincidently, Noah also coached against O'Connor, the current Fort Calhoun head coach, Saturday night.
“It's really all just because my dad got me interested in it when I was a little kid,” he said.
Noah moved to Lincoln after high school for college, reaching out to Lincoln high schools in hopes of finding one that needed some coaching help. He was a volunteer at Lincoln Christian before becoming the junior varsity coach, and a varsity assistant, for the past two seasons.
“I knew because of the example my dad set, I always wanted to be a basketball coach,” Noah said.
The bonds built during coaching have been the Arlington native's favorite part, particularly because he's able to share his faith with his Crusader players.
“He loves those kids so much and its easy to see why,” Ben said.
The lead-up to their first-ever coaching matchup against one another is something Noah quite enjoyed.
“It was a blast talking to him about the game the last couple of days and this morning, and right after,” he said. “It was a blast.”
In basketball, though, there can be only one winner and one loser.
“I couldn't help but be proud of him,” Ben said in defeat.
But going head-to-head with his children isn't something the father is quite sure he wants to make a regular occurrence.
“It's something I only need to do once,” Ben said, cracking a big smile.
