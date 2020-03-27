Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced on March 20 that the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service has approved the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s hemp production program.
The public hearing to solicit comments on the state plan that was scheduled to be held on Friday, April 3, from 9-10 a.m., will now be hosted via teleconference. Interested parties can participate by calling 866-685-1580 and entering code 0009990941#.
It is not legal to grow, possess, buy, or sell hemp in Iowa until official notice is published in the Iowa Administrative Bulletin, which is scheduled to occur on April 8, and you have received a license from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
“We know farmers are eager for new opportunities and this milestone means they are one step closer to being able to grow hemp during the 2020 growing season,” said Secretary Naig.
Applying for a hemp license
Farmers can start applying for a license to grow hemp on April 1. Detailed instructions on how to apply for a hemp license are available at iowaagriculture.gov/hemp.
All individuals associated with the hemp production operation must be listed on the hemp license application and must submit their fingerprints for a background check. Interested growers can request a fingerprint card at 515-725-1470 or hemp@iowaagriculture.gov. A license cannot be issued until all applicants associated with the hemp license pass the background check.
Applying for a permit to sell hemp seed
Before selling, distributing, advertising, soliciting orders, offering, or exposing hemp seed for sale in Iowa, a retailer must obtain a seed permit from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
Seed dealers can apply for a seed permit now. Detailed information about hemp seed testing and labeling requirements are available at iowaagriculture.gov/hemp. All questions about applying for a hemp license or seed permit should be directed to hemp@iowaagriculture.gov or 515-725-1470. Additional resources for hemp growers are available at iowaagriculture.gov/hemp.
This commercial hemp production program does not legalize the use of cannabidiol for human consumption, extraction or processing in Iowa. The Federal Drug Administration is still working to determine if CBD is safe for human consumption.
Hemp grain, hemp seed oil, and protein powder derived from hemp grain have been cleared by the FDA for human consumption.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.